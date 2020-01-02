East Asia Pacific

Helicopter Crash Kills Taiwan’s Top Military Officer, 7 Others

By Associated Press
Updated January 02, 2020 02:05 AM
Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Shen Yi-ming, salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei,…
FILE - Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Shen Yi-ming is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, March 7, 2019.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan’s top military official was killed in an air force helicopter crash Thursday morning that killed seven other people, the defense ministry said.

Five people survived the crash in mountains outside the capital.

As chief of the general staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming was responsible for overseeing the island’s defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers its own territory.

The helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity when it crashed. 
 

