SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - After a wave of news reports that North Korea’s leader was gravely sick or even dead, Kim Jong Un has reportedly reappeared in public, for the first time in 21 days, at a fertilizer factory.

North Korean state radio said Kim attended Friday the completion ceremony for a phosphate fertilizer plant in Sunchon, a city about 50 kilometers north of the capital, Pyongyang.

State media photos showed Kim smiling as he cut a red ribbon at the ceremony, which was also attended by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, and other senior leaders.

Those attending the event “burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah’ for the Supreme Leader,” the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Rumors about Kim’s health began to swirl after he skipped an April 15 event commemorating the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, the country’s founding leader, Kim Il Sung.

This picture taken on May 1, 2020 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 2, 2020, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting the completed Suchon fertilizer factory.

The reason for Kim’s absence is unclear. State media did not address the rumors about his health, and the photos did not reveal any apparent health problems.

“I’d rather not comment on it yet,” U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday. “We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.”

It is not the first time Kim has reappeared following rumors about his health. In 2014, Kim disappeared from public view for about 40 days, prompting a flurry of speculation. He eventually reemerged using a cane.

But this time around, the rumors were especially intense, as well as varied. Among the theories: Kim had undergone failed heart surgery, suffered a kidney malfunction, was in lockdown because of coronavirus fears or had been injured in a botched missile test. TMZ, the celebrity gossip website, reported that Kim had died.

On social media, the portly North Korean leader’s “death” had become an internet joke, with the hashtag #KimJongUnDead trending on Twitter, Instagram and other sites.

“The incident may reveal more about us than about Kim: how we keep trying to wish the problem of North Korea away through fevered speculation, rather than find practical ways to deal with it as it is,” John Delury, a professor at Seoul’s Yonsei University, said.

The rumors began when the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported Kim was recovering after heart surgery. Several U.S. media then reported the U.S. had been monitoring intelligence he was in grave danger.

South Korean officials had rejected the reports, insisting Kim was alive and in control of the country. Some officials in Seoul had said Kim may have skipped the April 15 anniversary event because of coronavirus concerns. North Korea has said it does not have any coronavirus infections, a claim that experts say is very unlikely.

In the state media photos published Saturday, neither Kim nor any of the top officials surrounding him wore face masks. The pictures did not immediately suggest Kim had experienced any health issue.

The 36-year-old Kim, a cigarette-smoker with a history of health problems, has gained a significant amount of weight since taking power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011. Kim's health is especially relevant because he has no clear successor, raising concerns about a power struggle.

“Speculation about North Korea and the North Korean leader in particular can get really overheated, (but) we need to approach these things with caution,” Mintaro Oba, a former U.S. diplomat focused on the Koreas, said. “North Korean instability and power transition is a real possibility, and we need to be prepared.”

So why did Kim choose a fertilizer factory to make his reappearance?

Christopher Green, a North Korea expert and lecturer at Leiden University in the Netherlands, said the reason may be simple: “North Korea has an endemic fertilizer shortage and it is May, a bad time for North Korea food security.”

“Kim Jong Un didn’t disappear to spite you,” Green said, “and hasn’t reappeared to thumb his nose at you.”