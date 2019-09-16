East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong-Born Australian Lawmaker Faces Probe into Links to Chinese Communist-Backed Groups

By Phil Mercer
September 16, 2019 07:51 AM
In this July 25, 2019, photo, Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament, addresses the House of Representatives in Canberra, Australia.
FILE - Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament, addresses the House of Representatives in Canberra, Australia, July 25, 2019.

SYDNEY - The first Chinese-born woman to sit in the lower house of Australia’s federal parliament is under a sustained attack for failing to disclose her membership in organizations linked to China’s Communist Party. 

There are claims Gladys Liu had connections with senior figures in Beijing’s covert political propaganda apparatus, which have raised questions about her eligibility to sit in the Australian parliament.  

The lawmaker has admitted being a member of the China Overseas Exchange Association between 2003 and 2015, which at the time was part of China’s powerful State Council, the Chinese government's central political and administrative body.  The Hong Kong-born politician says her membership was entirely innocent, and has denied any conflict of interest.  She said she is “a proud Australian.”

FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during his visit to the Hanoi Formula One Grand Prix construction site in Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2019.

Australia’s center-right Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Liu is the victim of a “smear” campaign with a “grubby undertone”.

The political assault is led by the opposition Labor Party.  It has demanded to know if the government had received warnings about her from Australia's intelligence agencies.  Ministers have declined to comment.

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese denies the scrutiny of Liu is based on race and says he wants to get to the truth.

“What the motivation is here is to ensure that there is accountability for people’s actions.  It has nothing to do with race and the only person who has raised race in these issues are, of course, prime minister Morrison,” he said.

Gladys Liu is a former speech pathologist who became an Australian citizen in 1992.  Her parliamentary career has collided with growing anxiety in Australia over allegations of Chinese meddling in its domestic politics, and cyber espionage.  A taskforce is to investigate foreign interference in Australian universities because of fears over China’s growing influence on campuses.

These are sensitive issues, given Australia’s reliance on China for its recent prosperity.  China is Australia’s biggest trading partner.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

In this July 25, 2019, photo, Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament, addresses the House of Representatives in Canberra, Australia.
East Asia Pacific
Chinese-born Australian Lawmaker Under Fire Over Past Links
The first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament has come under attack over her links to the Chinese foreign influence network
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 07:50
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, not pictured, in Hanoi, Vietnam on June 12, 2019. Payne is on a two-day visit to Hanoi to discuss bilateral relations with the southeast…
Middle East
Australian Bloggers Arrested in Iran
Australia is advising its citizens to reconsider their travel to Iran because of the risk of being detained
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 05:29
Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific
Australia Moves to Protect Universities From Foreign Interference
Task-force of university representatives and security agencies will be set up following a spate of cyberattacks and fears that China could influence research and students
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 10:33
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

The Worth of a Girl