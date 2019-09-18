East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Cancels China National Day Fireworks Amid Protests

By Associated Press
September 18, 2019 08:50 AM
A pro-China supporter, holding a Chinese national flag at center, is escorted by police officers in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Activists involved in the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong appealed to U.S. lawmakers…
A pro-China supporter, holding a Chinese national flag at center, is escorted by police officers in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Sept. 18, 2019.

HONG KONG - An annual fireworks display in Hong Kong marking China's National Day on Oct. 1 was called off Wednesday as pro-democracy protests show no sign of ending.

The city issued a terse statement saying the show over its famed Victoria Harbour had been canceled "in view of the latest situation and having regard to public safety."

Major protests are expected on Oct. 1, which will be the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party-governed People's Republic of China.

Hong Kong has experienced often-violent demonstrations all summer as many residents fear the Chinese government is eroding the rights and freedoms the semi-autonomous territory is supposed to have under a “one country, two systems” framework.

The protests have divided the city. Dozens of supporters of China waved Chinese flags and sang the national anthem in a mall on Wednesday, while anti-government protesters booed them.
 
Plainclothes police escorted them out of the mall, and officers formed a human chain to prevent clashes with the other side. At a similar rally at a mall last weekend, what started as heckling turned violent as people traded blows, some using umbrellas to hit their opponents.

The anthem singing has sought to counter a newly penned protest song sung by democracy supporters in malls.

The protests also led the Hong Kong Jockey Club to cancel horse racing on Wednesday night. Some protesters had suggested targeting the club because a horse owned by controversial pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho was due to run, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

"Our concerns are tied to potential social unrest in the vicinity tonight, the very real threat of a disturbance or possible violence at Happy Valley Racecourse, and uncertainty regarding transportation for racegoers, jockeys and employees and horses throughout the evening," the club said in a statement.

Related Stories

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, left, and Denise Ho, attend a congressional hearing about the protests in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA
Hong Kong Activists Urge US Lawmakers to Support Protesters and Stand Up to Beijing
Prominent activist Joshua Wong says 'stakes have never been higher'
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 13:49
Medical workers show their palm with five fingers, signifying the five demands of protesters and chanted slogans as they stood in the foyer of the hospital at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, ept. 16, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Analysts: China Adopting Strategy in Response to Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Supporters
Violent clashes broke out among the city’s police, young pro-democracy protesters and older pro-Beijing supporters in the latest clashes in the former British colony
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 10:44
Riot police move in after fights broke out between China supporters and anti-government protesters at Amoy Plaza in the Kowloon Bay district in Hong Kong, Sept. 14, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Rival Protesters Clash at Hong Kong Rallies
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with Beijing government supporters in the semiautonomous Chinese territory
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 04:10
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl