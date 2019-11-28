East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Gears Up for Weekend Protests

By Reuters
November 28, 2019 09:21 PM
Protestors hold up their lit-up mobile phones as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, November…
FILE - Protesters hold up their lit-up mobile phones as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2019.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong braced for a fresh round of protests over the weekend as police said they would withdraw from a university on Friday that has been the site of some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces in nearly six months of unrest.

The protests, announced by demonstrators on social media, 
are planned from Friday, through the weekend and into next week. 
A big test of support for the movement is expected on December 8 
with a rally planned by Civil Human Rights Front, the group that 
organized million-strong marches in June. 

Relative calm

The Asian financial hub has seen a week of relative calm since local elections on Sunday delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates. 

Anti-government protests have rocked the former British colony since June, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close. 

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University on Thursday to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals that had been strewn around the site.

Chow Yat-ming, a senior police officer, said Thursday night that the police would be able to finish their investigations by Friday. All officers would leave the site thereafter, enabling people to freely enter and exit the campus. 

Polytechnic University, located on Kowloon peninsula, was turned into a battleground in mid-November, when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape. 

Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus.

It was unclear whether any protesters remained at the university on Friday, but police have said arrests are not a priority and anyone found would first be given medical treatment. 

Chinese meddling seen

Demonstrators in Hong Kong are angry at what they see as 
Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British 
colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take "firm countermeasures" in response to U.S. legislation backing 
anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.

Related Stories

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng
East Asia Pacific
China Summons US Ambassador to Protest Bill on Hong Kong Human Rights
Hong Kong police entered Polytechnic University on Thursday after a two-week siege and said they were searching for evidence and dangerous items such as petrol bombs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 07:35
A police officer gathers forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 28…
East Asia Pacific
Police Sweep Hong Kong Campus for Weapons
Police safety teams have begun clearing a university protesters have occupied for days, says purpose is to remove hazardous materials not make arrests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 06:10
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USA
Trump Signs Bills Backing Pro-democracy Protesters in Hong Kong
Congress passed two separate bills last week; China says consequences of the bills will 'boomerang'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 19:21
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Gears Up for Weekend Protests

Protestors hold up their lit-up mobile phones as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, November…
East Asia Pacific

Video App TikTok Unblocks Teen Who Posted on China's Muslims

FILE - The logo of the TikTok application is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken Feb. 21, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

China Summons US Ambassador to Protest Bill on Hong Kong Human Rights

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng
East Asia Pacific

Time Running Out on North Korea's Deadline to US on Nukes

A woman watches a news program reporting North Korea's firing unidentified projectiles with a file image of North Korean leader…
Silicon Valley & Technology

TikTok Apologizes for Removing Video on Muslims in China

Uighurs and their supporters rally across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York, Thursday, March 15, 2018…