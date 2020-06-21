East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Lawyers Alarmed at Plans for City Leader to Pick Judges in National Security Trials

By Reuters
June 21, 2020 09:30 AM
Judges attend the ceremonial opening of the legal year at City Hall in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 13, 2020.
Judges attend the ceremonial opening of the legal year at City Hall in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 13, 2020.

HONG KONG - Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the city's leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territory's vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule. 

The move was among the details of a new national security law for Hong Kong released by the official Xinhua news agency on Saturday - legislation that is expected to be passed soon by the standing committee of China's parliament, the National People's Congress.

As well as heading a new local national security council supervised by Beijing officials, the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam will also have the power to appoint judges to hear cases under the law.

Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes described as "extraordinary" any move to have Lam allocate judges, saying it cut to the core of the independence of the judiciary that is protected by the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

"This is the biggest shift since the handover," Dykes told Reuters.

"You can't be slightly independent any more than you can be slightly pregnant. You're either independent or you're not."

With Lam heading the council, "you're picking a judge for a contest in which you have an interest."

Hong Kong and Chinese officials say the law must be urgently imposed on the former British colony after sometimes-violent protests over the last year exposed the need to tackle separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The law is stoking fears among foreign governments as well as Hong Kong's democracy activists, who were already concerned that Beijing is eroding extensive autonomy promised when Britain handed it back under a "one country, two systems" formula.

The city's common law-based legal system is widely seen as the bedrock of that formula, underpinning its status as a global financial hub.

Speaking privately, other senior lawyers expressed deep concern, saying it appeared to confirm their fears that Beijing wanted to curb the "separation of powers" that made Hong Kong judges an important check on the government. Some admit to being increasingly nervous about speaking out due to Beijing's growing squeeze.

A Reuters Special Report in April revealed that some of the city's most senior judges privately feared the city's rule of law was under assault from Beijing. 

While pro-Beijing figures have demanded special courts and called for foreign judges - a long-standing tradition in Hong Kong - to be barred from national security cases, the new plan had not surfaced locally.

"It is an act to import political elements into the judicial system, which is supposed to be impartial," said Angeline Chan, a solicitor and convenor of the Progressive Lawyers Group.

The allocation and rostering of judges is currently handled by senior judges based on legal experience.

"It raises a lot of questions...God knows how they will be selected," said Dykes, urging the full proposed law to be released as soon as possible. 

Lam said in a statement late on Saturday that the central government had repeatedly emphasized the "will not affect the capitalist system in Hong Kong and (its) legal system".

 

Related Stories

People walk at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbor of Hong Kong, Saturday, June 20, 2020. China's top legislative body has…
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Unions, Students Fail to Get Support for Strikes Against Security Law
It’s a blow for the Chinese-ruled city's protest movement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 22:52
In this photo taken Friday, May 22, 2020, Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress …
VOA News on China
China Unveils Details of Planned National Security Law for Hong Kong
Planned law will allow Communist Party to dramatically expand its power in Asian financial hub
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 16:44
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, speaks during an interview to response national security legislation in Hong Kong, China, May 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Laments Hong Kong’s Future Under Looming National Security Law
In an exclusive interview, Jimmy Lai muses over his own fate and that of Hong Kong's
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 12:00
FILE - A Chinese national flag flutters outside China's liaison office building in Hong Kong, Jan. 6, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China's Plan to Take Charge of 'Serious' National Security Cases in Hong Kong Sparks Concern
Analysts fear an impending erosion of freedoms over the lack of a clear definition of what constitutes 'serious' cases
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 09:43
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

Official: Beijing Can Screen Almost 1 million People Daily for Coronavirus

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a resident, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, June 20, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Lawyers Alarmed at Plans for City Leader to Pick Judges in National Security Trials

Judges attend the ceremonial opening of the legal year at City Hall in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 13, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Allows International Students to Return

A bicycle delivery courier and pedestrians make their way through an intersection in the city center following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Did Vietnam Become Biggest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths?

FILE - A man uses a smartphone as he walks past a poster warning against the spread of 'fake news' on the coronavirus, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Laments Hong Kong’s Future Under Looming National Security Law

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, speaks during an interview to response national security legislation in Hong Kong, China, May 29, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims