East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Leader Lam Visits Beijing as Pressure Mounts at Home

By Reuters
December 14, 2019 07:55 AM
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is greeted as she arrives at a hotel in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng…
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is greeted as she arrives at a hotel in Beijing, Dec. 14, 2019.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visited Beijing on Saturday for her first trip to the Chinese capital since her government was handed a crushing defeat in local elections last month, prompting speculation about changes to her leadership team.

During a four-day visit, Lam is due to discuss the political and economic situation in China-ruled Hong Kong with Chinese officials. She will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Hong Kong has been convulsed by daily and sometimes violent protests for the last six months as demonstrations against a now-withdrawn extradition bill broadened into demands for greater democratic freedom.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched last Sunday to protest against what is seen as Beijing undermining freedoms guaranteed when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. Many young  protesters are also angry at Lam's government, charging it with failing to address social inequality issues in one of the world's most expensive cities.

"Our sincerity to have dialogue with citizens has not changed," Lam said in a Facebook post on Saturday. She said her governing team would continue to pursue "different formats of dialogue to listen to citizens  sincerely."

This week Lam said a cabinet reshuffle was not an "immediate task" and she would focus her efforts on restoring law and order to Hong Kong. Still there are doubts about how long Beijing is willing to back her, especially after pro-democracy candidates won nearly 90% of the seats in district elections last month.

China has condemned the unrest and blamed foreign interference. It denies that it is meddling in Hong Kong's affairs. In an editorial this week, the official China Daily newspaper called on Hong Kong's government to uphold the rule of law.

Separately, three men were arrested on Saturday and charged with testing remote-controlled explosives, police said. Police also found body armor, shields and gas masks, they said.

Police also arrested five teenagers in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man last month and on rioting charges, the government said. The man had been hit with bricks and later died in hospital, the  government said in a statement.

Related Stories

Police guard in front of a bus stop, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Defuse 2 Homemade Bombs on College Campus
Monday evening's discovery is the latest cache of weaponry found during six months of anti-government protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 07:16
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at his ministry in Taipei,…
East Asia Pacific
AP Interview: Taiwan May Help if Hong Kong Violence Expands
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was careful to say his government has no desire to intervene in Hong Kong's internal affairs, but he added that Hong Kong police have already responded with 'disproportionate force' to the protests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:05
A pro-democracy protester waves a flag as protesters and office workers march past business shop lots during a protests at…
East Asia Pacific
Foreign Experts Quit Hong Kong Police Oversight Board
Experts recruited to advise watchdog unit in its probe of police misconduct during anti-government demonstrations, but says panel lacks independence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 09:12
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Leader Lam Visits Beijing as Pressure Mounts at Home

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is greeted as she arrives at a hotel in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng…
East Asia Pacific

After 3 Failures, Philippines to Restart Talks With Violent Communist Rebels

Masked members of the outlawed National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the umbrella organization of the Philippine communist movement, hold a sign during a demonstration in Manila, Philippines, March 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Divers in New Zealand Search for Bodies After Volcano Eruption

Police divers prepare to search the waters near White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Conducts ‘Crucial Test’ as Deadline Nears

A photo showing North Korea's missile launch is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Dec. 13, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

AP Exclusive: China Tightens up on Info After Xinjiang Leaks

FILE.- A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region, Dec. 3, 2018.