Hong Kong Officials Limit Airport Transportation to Prevent Protests

Officials in Hong Kong are limiting transportation services to the airport Saturday to try to prevent any demonstrations from taking place there this weekend.

Authorities say an airport train from downtown Hong Kong will depart as scheduled Saturday but will skip all stations in between and instead only stop at the airport terminal.

Some protesters called earlier this week for renewed demonstrations at Hong Kong’s airport; however, it is not clear whether they will take place.

Hong Kong’s airport was forced to close in August when protesters occupied terminals. China called the behavior “near-terrorist acts” and some protesters later issued an apology.

Violence broke out at protests late Friday after demonstrators besieged a police station and a subway stop, leading police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that her government will formally withdraw an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to face trial in mainland China.

The extradition bill sparked the mass protest movement in June. Since then, however, demonstrators’ goals have expanded to include demands for full democracy.