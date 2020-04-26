East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Break up Pro-democracy Singing Protest at Mall 

By Reuters
April 26, 2020 12:09 PM
A couple (R) walks along the promenade on victoria harbour in Hong Kong on April 25, 2020. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)
FILE - A couple (R) walks along the promenade on victoria harbour in Hong Kong on April 25, 2020.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong riot police armed with shields dispersed a crowd of 300 pro-democracy activists holding a singing protest in an upmarket shopping mall on Sunday, despite a ban on public gatherings of more than four people. 

Chanting popular protest slogans, mostly young activists clad in black swarmed the Cityplaza mall shouting "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times!" while others called for the release of pro-democracy activists. 

The protest was the first sizable gathering since the government imposed the ban on public meetings at the end of March to curb a spike in coronavirus infections. 

Fears that Beijing is flexing its muscles over the Asian financial hub risk reviving anti-government protests after months of calm as social distancing rules start to ease. 

Political tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after the arrest of 15 pro-democracy activists in the city's biggest crackdown on the movement. Beijing has said it supported the arrests in the Chinese special administrative region. 

On Sunday, police cordoned off sections of the Cityplaza mall, prompting some stores to shut as activists and shoppers, including families with children, were ordered to leave. 

"People were just singing, it's very peaceful ... we didn't do anything illegally. Democracy and freedom is more important," said a high school student surnamed Or who came to participate ahead of his university entrance exam on Monday. 

Adding to concerns that Beijing is increasingly meddling in the city's affairs — a claim the central government rejects — Beijing's top official in there urged local authorities last week to enact national security legislation as soon as possible. 

 

Related Stories

Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop, following the novel coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hong Kong Orders Bars to Close as it Ramps Up Social Distancing
Anyone who violates the new law faces six months in jail, fine
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 21:24
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 15, 2019, pro-democracy protesters react as police fire water cannons outside the…
South & Central Asia
China's Maneuvering Spells Turbulence for Hong Kong, Analysts Say
Arrests of prominent pro-democracy activists, national security legislation plan and involvement in local politics signal upheavals
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 02:40
Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, with Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, speaks during a…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader Overhauls Cabinet 
Carrie Lam says reshuffling is aimed at preparing Chinese territory to recover from economic impact of coronavirus pandemic 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 10:12
Students wearing masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams…
Student Union
Students in Hong Kong Are Taking High School Final Exams
Exam season for about 50,000 students expected to last until end of May
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 04:42
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Break up Pro-democracy Singing Protest at Mall 

A couple (R) walks along the promenade on victoria harbour in Hong Kong on April 25, 2020. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)
East Asia Pacific

Photos Show Train at N. Korean Leader’s Compound in Resort Town

FILE - People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020.
South & Central Asia

Hong Kong Bookstore Under Attack in China Reopens in Taiwan

Lam Wing-kee, one of five shareholders and staff at the Causeway Bay Book shop in Hong Kong, hangs his congratulatory gift,…
East Asia Pacific

US Cuts to Thailand's Free-Trade Benefits Take Effect

FILE - Traders are seen in front of a screen with mostly red trading figures, at Thailand's Stock Exchange, in Bangkok, March 13, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australians, New Zealanders Mark Anzac Day Under COVID Restrictions

The Cenotaph is seen on Anzac Day at an empty Martin Place amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims