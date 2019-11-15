East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Issue Demands, Begin Leaving a University

By Associated Press
November 15, 2019 01:31 AM
Protestors stand on a barricaded bridge as traffic makes its way underneath near the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong…
Protesters stand on a barricaded bridge near the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Nov. 15, 2019. The protesters began to leave Friday after partially clearing a road they had blocked and demanding that the government commit to local elections Nov. 24.

HONG KONG - Protesters who had barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university this week began to leave Friday after partially clearing a road they had blocked and demanding that the government commit to going ahead with local elections on Nov. 24.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong were leaving, or where they might go next.

The university’s president, Rocky Tuan, urged everyone to leave, saying the situation was out of control and that the university may need to seek government help.

Earlier, the protesters cleared one lane in each direction on Tolo Highway. Workers sent in to clean up remaining debris and set up traffic cones were heckled by protesters, who pointed bows and arrows at them, government officials said, but the two lanes were re-opened around midday.

The protesters said at a 3 a.m. news conference that the road would be blocked again and warned of other unspecified consequences if the government didn’t meet their demand within 24 hours.

Demonstrators raise their hands as they attend a protest at the Central District in Hong Kong, China, November 15, 2019…
Demonstrators raise their hands as they attend a protest at the Central District in Hong Kong, Nov. 15, 2019.

Elections a barometer

“In the face of the inconvenience we have caused to the elderly and other young people, we have decided to take the initiative to show our goodwill,” one masked protester said. “We would like to re-iterate that our target is the government.”

The district council elections are seen as a barometer of public sentiment in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, which has been riven by anti-government protests for more than five months. Pro-democracy activists say the government may use the escalating violence as a reason to cancel the elections.

The police, meanwhile, said they would investigate the death of a 70-year-old man who was hit in the head by a brick as a murder case.

The man, who was using his phone to film a skirmish between protesters and others trying to clear a street earlier this week, died Thursday night. The Hong Kong government expressed outrage over what it called “the malicious acts of the rioters.”

Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng walks as protesters surround her in London, Britain November 14, 2019, in this still…
Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng walks as protesters surround her in London, Nov. 14, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media.

Official harassed in London

In London, the Chinese Embassy said that Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng was pushed to the ground by activists who were following her and shouting at her, injuring her hand. It wasn’t clear if she was pushed or fell in the confrontation.

“We express strong indignation and unequivocally condemn the activists,” the embassy said in a statement. “Now, they are taking such violence abroad and into the U.K.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called the attack barbaric and said it violated the principles of a civilized society.

Protesters with bows practice running away from riot police, on the roof of a bus shelter near the Cross Harbour Tunnel, which was blocked after demonstrators occupied the nearby Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, Nov. 15, 2019.

Students and other protesters have taken over major campuses in Hong Kong this week, building barricades and stockpiling gasoline bombs and other weapons.

Support in Taiwan

In Taiwan, civic and religious groups protested outside Hong Kong’s representative office, calling for an end to what they said were abuses against anti-government protesters in the territory.

Cheng Ying-er, a pastor in the Presbyterian church that has long been active on pro-democracy issues, said the situation in Hong Kong was a matter of “religious values and human rights.”

“Taiwan stands with you all,” he told those gathered outside the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei.

Taiwanese lawyers have formed a pro-bono committee to help any Hong Kong residents who want to seek refuge in Taiwan, said Lin Chun-hung, a member of the group.

“Our lawyers will provide them with assistance so that they can stay here,” he said.

Many in Taiwan have come out strongly against the crackdown on the Hong Kong protest movement.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a vandalised store in Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Susana…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong to Detail Recession, Toll of Trade War, Protests
The financial and trade center felt the pressure of the US-China tariffs, and then came the protests
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 20:48
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, right, talks with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, during…
USA
US Senators Seek Quick Approval of Hong Kong Bill
Measure would require the US secretary of state to certify at least annually that Hong Kong has enough autonomy to continue special US trading consideration
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 15:34
Anti-government protesters scout at a makeshift gate during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong,…
East Asia Pacific
Another Day of Chaos for Hong Kong Amid Relentless Citywide Protests
Some schools and malls were closed and highways blocked Thursday in an escalation of violence
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 22:15
Pro-democracy protesters barricade a road scattered with umbrellas and bricks outside the campus of the Hong Kong Baptist…
East Asia Pacific
University Campuses in Hong Kong Latest Battlegrounds in Pro-Democracy Protests
In an attempt to quell street protests this week, police entered the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Polytechnic University and the University of Hong Kong, lobbing tear gas inside the first two institutions
Default Author Profile
By Suzanne Sataline
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 15:54
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage