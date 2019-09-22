Hong Kong Protesters Vandalize Subway Station, Deface Chinese Flag

Protesters on Hong Kong vandalized a subway station and defaced a Chinese flag Sunday during another weekend of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Thousands also rallied inside a shopping mall in Sha Tin. Protesters later built a barricade across the street and set it on fire.

Riot police fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters.

Riot police patrol inside Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Sept. 22, 2019.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has cut back rail and bus access to its airport in a move designed to avoid an anti-government protests at one of the busiest airport hubs in the world.

"There are calls online for using fake boarding passes, fake air tickets or fake flight booking information to enter the terminal buildings...the Airport Authority reminds that such behavior could amount to forgery or using false instrument," the authority said in a statement warning demonstrators to stay away.

Damaged ticket machines are seen inside Sha Tin MTR station after an anti-government rally at New Town Plaza at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, Sept. 22, 2019

On Saturday, police fired tear gas at demonstrators who vandalized a light rail station.

A proposed bill that would have allowed some Hong Kong criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial sparked the months-long, anti-government demonstrations.

The extradition legislation has been withdrawn, but the demonstrations continue.

Dissenters have since broadened their demands for the direct election of their leaders and police accountability.

More than 1,300 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began in early June.