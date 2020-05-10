East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong: Small Protests Renew Calls for Autonomy

By VOA News
May 10, 2020 04:20 PM
Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong.
Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong.

Police pursued pro-democracy protesters in shopping malls in Hong Kong Sunday, after permission for a Mother’s Day march was denied.

As the coronavirus outbreak subsides in Hong Kong, more protesters, demonstrating against Beijing’s power in the semi-autonomous city, are answering online calls to action.

Sunday’s protests were comprised of smaller groups in multiple shopping malls in Hong Kong, singing, chanting, and holding signs while evading police officers.

At least one person was arrested, according to local media.

Smaller protests have been noted around Hong Kong in recent weeks, indicating the potential for renewed calls for autonomy seen in massive protests last year.

Political tensions have escalated in Hong Kong after Beijing's top representative office in the city said it was not bound by a law that restricts interference by other mainland Chinese agencies in the former British colony.

In recent weeks, Hong Kong’s law enforcement authorities arrested 15 pro-democracy activists, including Martin Lee, 81, a move the U.S. condemned.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong was engulfed by several months of massive anti-government protests last year, initially sparked by a controversial extradition bill.  The protests evolved into a demand for greater democracy.

Although the bill was later withdrawn, the demonstrations continued for months.

 

Related Stories

Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators at the Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, May 8, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Rival Lawmakers Scuffle in Hong Kong's Legislative Council
Fight between pro-democracy and pro-China lawmakers broke out over procedure for electing the chairman of a key committee
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 08:59
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference held in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 5…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hong Kong to Lift Major Social Restrictions as Virus Fades 
Authorities also unveiled plans to hand out reusable face masks to all 7.5 million city residents
AFP logo
By AFP
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 15:53
Riot police enter the shopping mall to disperse the protesters during the Labor Day in Hong Kong, May 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Spray Tear Gas in Protest at Shopping Mall
Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 21:12
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong: Small Protests Renew Calls for Autonomy

Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Singapore's Coronavirus Outbreak Sends Malaysia Scrambling to Test Migrant Workers 

Police officers wearing protective suits pick up an illegal immigrant from an apartment under enhanced lockdown, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Obama: Trump’s Handling of Pandemic Is ‘Absolute Chaotic Disaster’ 

FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Children to Gradually Return to School As COVID-19 Controls Ease

Families enjoy a clear evening on the coast in Sydney
VOA News on China

US Moves to Pull Chinese Equipment From Its Power Grid

FILE - A man works on power lines in Los Angeles, California, May 4, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims