East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Tycoon Gets 14-Month Jail Term Over 2019 Protest

By Associated Press
May 28, 2021 01:35 AM
FILE PHOTO: Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong
FILE - Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong on Feb. 9, 2021.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city.

Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong.

Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for other convictions earlier this year also related to unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands repeatedly took to the streets in the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997.

Beijing promised that the territory could retain its freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years.

With the two sentences combined, Lai will serve a total of 20 months behind bars. He is the founder of The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid.

Lai is also being investigated under the city’s sweeping national security law, imposed last year, for colluding with foreign powers to intervene in the Hong Kong affairs.

Over the past year, Beijing has clamped down on civil liberties in response to protests. Hong Kong authorities have arrested and charged most of the city's pro-democracy advocates, including Joshua Wong, a student leader during 2014 protests. Scores of others have fled abroad.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement called on Hong Kong authorities to drop charges filed against people “merely for standing for election or for expressing dissenting views.”

On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, passed a bill reducing the number of directly elected seats and increasing the number of legislators appointed by a largely pro-Beijing committee. The law also ensures that only “patriots” can run for public posts.

Related Stories

Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams Monday, April 26, 2021 in Hong Kong. Temperature checks and…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Schools Record Exodus of Students as Families Leave City
Teachers blame growing political inference in schools and a citywide clampdown on public criticism of the government
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 05:28 AM
A woman holds up a paper pad that reads "support sibling" while waiting outside the court to bid farewell to a prison van transporting Tong Ying-kit in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Court Denies Jury Trial to First Person Charged Under National Security Law
Landmark decision marks departure from global financial hub's common law traditions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 05/20/2021 - 11:56 AM
Stephen Chow Sau-yan prays after a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Pope Francis on Monday named a new…
East Asia Pacific
Incoming Bishop Appeals for Unity in Hong Kong’s Split Catholic Community
Stephen Chow also vows to also honor victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 10:12 AM
Copies of Next Magazine, owned by Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Hong…
Economy & Business
Trading on Hong Kong Dissident Jimmy Lai’s Media Company Halted
Future of Next Digital in doubt after owner’s assets are frozen under Hong Kong’s national security law
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 04:55 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

3 Crew Missing After Ships Collide in Japanese Strait

Map of Tokyo, Nagano and Fukushima Japan
East Asia Pacific

Plague of Ravenous, Destructive Mice Tormenting Australians

A mouse sits on top of hay stored by Bruce Barnes on his family's farm near Bogan Gate, Australia on May 20, 2021. Vast tracts…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Hit by More Than 300 Bombing Attacks Since February 1 Coup

Security forces stand guard by entrance gates following an explosion at a bus station in South Okalapa township in Yangon on…
East Asia Pacific

Amnesty International Calls on Myanmar Junta to Drop Charges Against Detained Journalists

FILE - Pro-democracy protesters and a journalist run as riot police officers advance them during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New COVID-19 Outbreak Sends Australia’s Victoria State into 4th Lockdown 

People queue for a Covid-19 test in Melbourne on May 27, 2021 after five million people in Melbourne were ordered into a snap…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey