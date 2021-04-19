East Asia Pacific

Human Rights Watch Calls Out China’s ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Toward Uyghurs

By VOA News
April 19, 2021 01:38 PM
Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous…
Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, April 19, 2021.

Human Rights Watch said China is “committing crimes against humanity” toward Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the country’s western Xinjiang region.

In a report issued Monday, the group said, “The Chinese leadership is responsible for widespread and systematic policies of mass detention, torture and cultural persecution, among other offenses.”

It called for “coordinated international action” to hold those involved responsible, including “visa bans, travel bans and targeted individual sanctions” on authorities responsible for criminal acts.

“Chinese authorities have systematically persecuted Turkic Muslims — their lives, their religion, their culture,” Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

“Beijing has said it’s providing ‘vocational training’ and ‘deradicalization,’ but that rhetoric can’t obscure a grim reality of crimes against humanity.”

Human Rights Watch said that while Chinese persecution of Turkic Muslims is not new, it has “reached unprecedented levels” in recent years.

“It’s increasingly clear that Chinese government policies and practices against the Turkic Muslim population in Xinjiang meet the standard for crimes against humanity under international criminal law,” said Beth Van Schaack, faculty affiliate at Stanford University’s Center for Human Rights and International Justice. “The government’s failure to stop these crimes — let alone punish those responsible — shows the need for strong and coordinated international action.”

The United States and others have said China is committing genocide in Xinjiang.
A spokesman for the ruling Communist Party on Monday rejected accusations Beijing has committed genocide or crimes against humanity in the region.

China’s launch of a sweeping security campaign in Xinjiang has led to the detention of more than one million people, according to rights groups. China denies international observers access to Xinjiang.

Related Stories

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, participates in a protest in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, against…
East Asia Pacific
China Moves to Correct ‘Lies’ and ‘Misinformation’ In Australian Reporting on Uyghurs
China accuses journalists of false reporting
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 05:12 AM
A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, March 25, against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey.
East Asia Pacific
UN Human Rights Group ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over China’s Treatment of Uyghurs
The group is calling for unhindered access to conduct investigations and encouraging business to scrutinize their supply chains for evidence of forced labor products; China denies the allegations of rights violations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 03:08 PM
Protestors hold signs as they gather during a rally for Uyghur Freedom in New York on March 22, 2021. - The rally is for Uyghur…
East Asia Pacific
US, EU, Britain, Canada Impose Sanctions on Chinese Officials Over Uyghurs
China promptly retaliates with sanctions on European officials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 06:43 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Human Rights Watch Calls Out China’s ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Toward Uyghurs

Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Long-Anticipated 'Travel-Bubble' Opens Between Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand travellers are seen as quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand begins, at Sydney International Airport
East Asia Pacific

Damming of the Mekong: Thai Villagers Lament a River in Crisis

East Asia Pacific

US, China Pledge Urgent Climate Control Measures

FILE - A construction site is seen against the backdrop of skyscrapers on a day with high air pollution in Beijing, China, March 11, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Philippine Troops Kill Egyptian, 2 Filipino Militants

FILE - In this undated file photo, Abu Sayyaf spokesman Abu Sabaya, right foreground, is seen with his band of armed extremists…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey