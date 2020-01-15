East Asia Pacific

ICJ to Rule Next Week on Urgent Measures in Rohingya Genocide Case

By AFP
January 15, 2020 02:50 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 11, 2019 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) stands before the UN's…
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 11, 2019 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) stands before the UN's International Court of Justice in the Peace Palace of The Hague, on the second day of her hearing on the Rohingya genocide case.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The UN's top court said Wednesday it will deliver its decision next week on whether emergency measures should be imposed on Myanmar over alleged genocide against its Rohingya Muslims.

The ruling comes a month after Myanmar's civilian leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi travelled to The Hague to defend the bloody 2017 crackdown by her nation's army against the Rohingya.

The mainly Muslim African nation of The Gambia brought the case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice after around 740,000 Rohingya fled over the border into Bangladesh, carrying accounts of widespread rape, arson and mass killings.

"The International Court of Justice will deliver, on Thursday 23 January 2020, its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by The Gambia," the court said in a statement, adding that it would happen at 10:00am (0900 GMT).

The Gambian Ministry of Justice had announced the date on Twitter earlier Wednesday.

The Gambia brought the case against Buddhist-majority Myanmar with the backing of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation. Canada and the Netherlands have since also lent their support.

At the December hearing, The Gambia alleged Myanmar had breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, meaning that the case could go before the ICJ, the highest judicial organ of the United Nations.

It also said there was a "serious and imminent risk of genocide recurring" and called for urgent "provisional measures" to prevent Myanmar from committing any further atrocities or erasing any evidence.

It is not clear how specific the emergency measures would be, but enforcing them would likely prove difficult.

If the court rules in The Gambia's favour, this would be just the first step in a case likely to take years.

An estimated 600,000 Rohingya still live in Myanmar's western Rakhine state in what Amnesty International has branded "apartheid" conditions.

UN investigators have said Myanmar's actions amounted to genocide.

Suu Kyi admitted in her appearance before the court that the army may have used excessive force against the Rohingya, but said the case was based on "misleading and incomplete" claims, calling for it to be dropped.

The 74-year-old, once regarded as a rights icon in the West, also said the case risked reigniting the crisis.

ICJ judges have only once before ruled that genocide was committed, in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia.

Suu Kyi's defense of the generals was widely condemned in the West but proved popular at home with a public largely unsympathetic to the plight of the Rohingya.

Myanmar insists its own investigations will ensure accountability for any human rights violations but critics deride the domestic panels as toothless and partial.

Myanmar also faces other legal challenges over the Rohingya, including a probe by the International Criminal Court -- a separate war crimes tribunal -- and a lawsuit in Argentina which notably alleges Suu Kyi's complicity.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
East Asia Pacific
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
A stalled Rohingya refugee repatriation plan and the start of a judicial process by the West African nation Gambia for genocide charges against Myanmar marked the troubled end of the second year since more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a brutal Burmese army "clearance operation" in Myanmar's Rakhine State, crossing over to Bangladesh. Steve Sandford has this report for VOA from Bangkok.
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 21:19
Displaced Rohingya are seen in a fenced-in camp during a government-organized media tour to a no-man's land between Myanmar and Bangladesh, near Taungpyolatyar village, Maung Daw, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar, June 29, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
UN Condemns Abuses Against Myanmar's Rohingya
Resolution calls on Myanmar's government to combat incitement of hatred against Rohingya, other minorities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 21:36
Myanmar delegates in a meeting with Rohingyas at Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Rafiqur…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar-Rohingya Talks Yield No Progress on Repatriation, Refugees Say
Cox's Bazar camp residents tell VOA the Myanmar government still refuses to recognize them as Rohingya or permit UN forces to protect those who return
Default Author Profile
By Mohammed Idris Abdullah
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 11:15
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

ICJ to Rule Next Week on Urgent Measures in Rohingya Genocide Case

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 11, 2019 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) stands before the UN's…
East Asia Pacific

China: Possible That New Virus Could Spread Between Humans

Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Treason Trial Opens for Cambodia Opposition Leader

Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), speaks to media as he departs his residence…
East Asia Pacific

Despite Risks, Villagers Made Philippine Volcano Their Home

People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, in this image obtained from social media.
Economy & Business

Vietnam Aims to Grow its Economy by 7% This Year, Faster Than China

Vietnamese merchants in Ho Chi Minh City are waiting for business, and for the economy, to pick up, Jul. 18, 2013. (VOA - L. Hoang)