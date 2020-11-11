East Asia Pacific

Iconic Australian Telescope Celebrates Indigenous Astronomy 

By Phil Mercer
November 11, 2020 07:19 AM
The radio telescope at the Parkes Observatory is pictured at sunset near the town of Parkes, Australia July 15, 2019. Picture…
A radio telescope at the Parkes Observatory is pictured at sunset near the town of Parkes, Australia, July 15, 2019.

SYDNEY - Australia’s most famous radio telescope that played a key role in televising the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 has been given a new Aboriginal name. Known as "The Dish," the telescope near Parkes in New South Wales, 380 kilometers west of Sydney, will also be called "Murriyang," meaning "Skyworld" in the local indigenous language.   

The Parkes Observatory has three telescopes. All have been given new Aboriginal names in respect of the astronomical knowledge of Australia’s original inhabitants, whose stories of creation, known as the Dreaming, are told by the stars.   

The largest telescope, which has discovered hundreds of new galaxies and rapidly spinning neutron stars called pulsars, is also to be known as "Murriyang" or "Skyworld." The others have Aboriginal names meaning "Smart Eye" and "Smart Dish."   

Dr. John Reynolds is the director of the Australia Telescope National Facility, which is run by the national science agency, the CSIRO.   

“I think the bestowing of traditional names is very significant because not only does it recognize the traditional custodians of the land where the telescopes sit, but it highlights the link between the oldest science, astronomy, and the longest continuous civilization in the world that has been practicing astronomy for generations. The new name for the familiar Parkes dish — the big 64-meter [dish] — is Murriyang, which represents the sky world in the Wiradjuri dreaming,” said Reynolds.  

The names were chosen by Wiradjuri elders, who say it is one of their proudest moments.   

While it is operated mainly for astronomy research, the Parkes telescope has a long history of being contracted by international space agencies to track and receive data from spacecraft. In 2012, it helped to monitor NASA's Curiosity rover during its descent onto the surface of Mars.   

But perhaps its most famous mission was its part in receiving television signals on a momentous day in July 1969 during the Apollo 11 moon landing.   

The story was made into a popular movie "The Dish" in 2000, which helped to cement the facility’s legendary status in Australian science.   

The telescope weighs 1,000 tons and only receives signals from space, but never sends them. It was officially opened in October 1961. 

 

Related Stories

La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) is seen at Coquimbo, Chile July 2, 2019. Picture Taken July 2, 2019. REUTERS…
Science & Health
European Telescope Takes First Picture of Another Solar System
European Southern Observatory picture shows two planets orbiting a star
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 02:57 PM
This NASA illustration released on May 20, 2020 shows NASA’s Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST, now named the Nancy…
Science & Health
NASA Names Next Generation Space Telescope for 'Mother' of Hubble 
Nancy Grace Roman was first NASA chief astronomer 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 02:55 PM
The Space Shuttle Discovery deploys the Hubble Space Telescope. April 24, 1990
Science & Health
NASA Marks 30 Years Anniversary of Hubble Telescope Launch
Optical telescope was first observatory outside of the Earth’s atmosphere operating free of human-generated light
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 08:44 AM
New Powerful Telescope Connects Citizen Astronomers With Pros
00:02:05
Log On
Powerful Telescope Partners Citizen Astronomers With Pros
SETI Institute and telescope maker Unistellar to crowdsource data from thousands of consumer telescopes to expand horizons farther
Default Author Profile
By Matt Dibble
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:28 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Iconic Australian Telescope Celebrates Indigenous Astronomy 

The radio telescope at the Parkes Observatory is pictured at sunset near the town of Parkes, Australia July 15, 2019. Picture…
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Continue to Post Solid Gains

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
VOA News on China

Four Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Disqualified 

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a press conference at the…
East Asia Pacific

Gunmen Kill Filippino Reporter Virgilio Maganes

Map of Philippines
East Asia Pacific

China Gears Up for World's Largest Online Shopping Festival

Residents wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus stand near an ad promoting the Nov. 11 Sales Day in Beijing on Sunday,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims