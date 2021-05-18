East Asia Pacific

Incoming Bishop Appeals for Unity in Hong Kong’s Split Catholic Community

By VOA News
May 18, 2021 10:12 AM
Stephen Chow Sau-yan prays after a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Pope Francis on Monday named a new…
Stephen Chow Sau-yan prays after a press conference in Hong Kong, May 18, 2021.

Hong Kong’s incoming Roman Catholic Bishop appealed for tolerance Tuesday to unify a Catholic community split by anti-government protests.  
 
He also vowed to honor the victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, who continued to protest despite the political risks.  
 
In his first public remarks since his May 17 appointment, Stephen Chow urged Catholics to respect various viewpoints as part of an effort to mend a diocese that has been divided since antigovernment protests began in Hong Kong’s in 2019.  
 
He said he did not have a comprehensive plan to unify the diocese, but he believed God wanted them to be united.
 
Chow offered prayers for the hundreds, if not thousands, of victims killed in the massacre in Tiananmen Square.
 
"I pray for all those who have passed in 1989, in all aspects, from all walks of life," he said.
 
But Chow added that legal requirements this year would determine whether public observance of the victims is possible.
 
Chow participated in previous public events to observe the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square killings.  
 
Pope Francis named the 62-year-old Chow to head the Hong Kong diocese, replacing Bishop Michael Yeung, who died in 2019.
 
The Hong Kong native was educated in the United States and Irelan, and is a supervisor at Wah Yan College in Hong Kong.
 
About 404,000 people in Hong Kong are Catholic, representing about 5.3% of the city’s population.  
 
Chow is tasked with uniting Hong Kong’s Catholic community that is divided between those who view China’s control of Hong Kong as an assault on the city’s freedoms, and pro-establishment advocates who favor a less confrontational strategy.

 

Related Stories

Copies of Next Magazine, owned by Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Hong…
Economy & Business
Trading on Hong Kong Dissident Jimmy Lai’s Media Company Halted
Future of Next Digital in doubt after owner’s assets are frozen under Hong Kong’s national security law
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 04:55 AM
Logos of Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) are seen outside their building in Hong Kong, China June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Press Freedom
Media Analysts Troubled by Changes at Hong Kong's Public Broadcaster
RTHK has come under increased scrutiny in Hong Kong's changing media landscape, as public broadcaster cancels shows, removes video archive and declines to renew contracts
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 06:06 PM
EU Suspends China Trade Deal as Tensions Grow Over Xinjiang, Hong Kong
00:02:59
Europe
EU Suspends China Trade Deal as Tensions Grow Over Xinjiang, Hong Kong
China's targeting of EU lawmakers with retaliatory sanctions means ratification of trade deal unlikely
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 09:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Incoming Bishop Appeals for Unity in Hong Kong’s Split Catholic Community

Stephen Chow Sau-yan prays after a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Pope Francis on Monday named a new…
South & Central Asia

China Offers to Host Afghan Peace Talks  

FILE PHOTO: China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japanese Medical Group Calls for Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese…
VOA News on China

Lam Defends Freezing of Publisher’s Assets as Safety Measure

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Lam said Tuesday…
East Asia Pacific

Samoa Poised to Welcome First Female Prime Minister

Map of Samoa

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey