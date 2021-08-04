East Asia Pacific

Indian Navy Ships to Join Exercises in Indo-Pacific

By Associated Press
August 04, 2021 09:33 AM
South China Sea
The Indian ships will spend more than two months in the region, the navy said in a statement.

NEW DELHI - India is sending four navy ships for exercises and port visits with the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, its navy said Wednesday, as China's maritime power grows in the area.

The Indian ships will spend more than two months in the region, the navy said in a statement.

Commander Vivek Madhwal, the Indian navy spokesman, said four ships will take part.

The ships will also participate in a multilateral exercise, MALABAR-21, along with the Japanese, Australian and U.S. navies, the statement said.

It said the exercises will enhance coordination with friendly countries, based on common maritime interests and a commitment to freedom of navigation.

"Besides regular port calls, the task group will operate in conjunction with friendly navies to build military relations and develop interoperability in the conduct of maritime operations,” the statement said.

The U.S., India, Japan and Australia are part of the Quad regional alliance created in response to China’s growing economic and military strength. Washington has long viewed New Delhi as a key partner in efforts to blunt increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

India is also in a continuing standoff with China over their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region. The countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their de facto border, called the Line of Actual Control.

Last year, 20 Indian troops died in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists in a portion of the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Harris to Push Back on China's South China Sea Claims During Asia Trip 
Harris will be the first US vice president to visit Vietnam as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 06:34 AM
FILE - Guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sails in the Philippine Sea, June 15, 2018. (Sarah Myers/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters)
East Asia Pacific
US Dismisses Chinese Claim It Drove Away Warship in South China Sea
US Navy conducts freedom of navigation operation near Paracel Islands to challenge disputed territorial claims 
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Mon, 07/12/2021 - 02:56 PM
F-35B Lightning II aircrafts are seen on the deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier offshore Portugal, May 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Eyes on China as British Aircraft Carrier Group Heads to South Sea for Military Drill
HMS Queen Elizabeth plans to visit South China Sea for seven-month voyage that began in May
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 08:59 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

Indian Navy Ships to Join Exercises in Indo-Pacific

South China Sea
East Asia Pacific

Harris to Push Back on China's South China Sea Claims During Asia Trip 

FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

'She Never Gets Tired': Indonesian Dad Hails Daughter's Badminton Gold

Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu (R) and Indonesia's Greysia Polii pose with their women's doubles badminton gold medals at a…
East Asia Pacific

More Than 100 Charged With Insulting King During Past Year of Thai Protests

Riot police launch tear gas to protesters marching to Government House in Bangkok, Thailand Sunday, July 18, 2021. Hundreds of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Republican Report: Coronavirus Leaked From Chinese Lab; Scientists Still Probing Origins

Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey