East Asia Pacific

Indonesia Arrests 34, Blocks Internet in Papua to Curb Protests

By Reuters
August 22, 2019 08:33 AM
Papuan activists scuffle with police and soldiers during a rally near the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Papuan activists scuffle with police and soldiers during a rally near the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

TIMIKA/JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesia has arrested 34 people and cut internet access in its easternmost region of Papua to rein in violence after protesters torched buildings, a market and a prison over mistreatment of students and perceived ethnic discrimination.

Police have flown in 1,200 more officers to quell sometimes violent protests since Monday in towns such as Manokwari, Sorong, Fakfak and Timika, near the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoran's Indonesian unit.

The communication ministry has blocked the internet and telecoms data to prevent Papuans from accessing social media since Wednesday, although telephone calls and text messages are unaffected, said ministry spokesman Ferdinandus Setu.

"This is an effort to curb hoaxes and, most importantly, stop people from sharing provocative messages that can incite racial hatred," he added.

A separatist movement has simmered in Papua for decades, with frequent complaints of rights abuses by security forces, but the recent anger appears to be linked to racist slurs against Papuan students who were detained last week.

The students were arrested in a dormitory in the city of Surabaya in East Java after being accused of disrespecting the Indonesian flag during an Independence Day celebration.

Smaller demonstrations and rallies in support of Papua flared nationwide on Thursday, while the chief security minister, police chief and military commander visited Sorong to inspect the sites of the most violent protests.

Official said two rallies in the Nabire and Yahukimo areas of Papua were peaceful, the Kompas news site said.

In Jakarta, the capital, more than a hundred Papuan students marched from army headquarters to the gates of the presidential palace, shouting pro-independence slogans demanding "Referendum for Papua" or "Freedom for Papua".

Some held posters demanding the right to self-determination and an end to racism and colonialism in West Papua. Papuan students also held a smaller protest in the nearby city of Bogor.

President Joko Widodo told reporters he would invite religious and community leaders from across Papua for talks next week.

Widodo has urged the army and police chiefs to act against officers who behaved in a "racist manner" towards students, his chief of staff told news channel CNN Indonesia.

Police have arrested 34 people in Timika, where thousands of protesters threw stones at a parliament building, houses, shops and a hotel on Wednesday, police said. They accused 13 of being members of a pro-Papua independence separatist group.

Papua and West Papua provinces, the resource-rich western part of the island of New Guinea, were a Dutch colony that was incorporated into Indonesia after a widely criticised U.N.-backed referendum in 1969.

Widodo has sought to ease tension and improve welfare by building infrastructure.

He has visited the region more often than any of his predecessors, and plans to open a bridge next month in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, his secretariat said.

Related Stories

In this image made from video, Papua New Guinea's new Prime Minister James Marape speaks to media after being sworn in, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The former finance minister Marape has been sworn in as the country's…
East Asia Pacific
Papua New Guinea Demands Australia Remove Refugees
Several hundred refugees and asylum-seekers have been stranded in country since closure of a migrant camp
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
July 19, 2019
Papua New Guinea Makes Gains in AIDS Battle but Faces Challenges
East Asia Pacific
More Than 20 Reportedly Killed in Papua New Guinea Violence
More than 20 people including pregnant women and children have been killed in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 09, 2019
FILE - Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill speaks at an electricity projects signing ceremony, Nov. 18, 2018, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Port Moresby.
East Asia Pacific
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Resigns
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced his resignation Sunday after seven years in the top job following weeks of high-level defections from the ruling party. “I am announcing today that I am stepping down as the prime minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea,” O’Neill said in an emailed statement. O’Neill, who handed the reins of power to former Prime Minister Sir Julius Chan, said the change of…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl