East Asia Pacific

Indonesia Military Says Missing Submarine Sank

By Agence France-Presse
Updated April 24, 2021 06:39 AM
Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, center, talks to media as they display debris found in the waters during a search…
Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, center, talks to media as officials display debris found in the waters during a search operation for a missing Indonesian navy submarine at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia, on April 24, 2021.

BALI, INDONESIA - An Indonesian submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali has sunk, the country's navy said Saturday, dashing hopes that its 53 crew would be saved.
 
The navy's chief said a search party had recovered fragments from the KRI Nanggala 402 including items from inside the vessel, whose oxygen reserves were already believed to have run out.
 
Warships, planes and hundreds of military personnel have been searching for the stricken vessel. Authorities had said the German-built craft was equipped with enough oxygen for only three days after losing power.
 
That deadline passed early Saturday.
 
"We have raised the status from submiss to subsunk," navy chief Yudo Margono told reporters, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.
 
"(The items) would not have come outside the submarine if there was no external pressure or without damage to its torpedo launcher."
 
Navy officials displayed several items including a piece of a torpedo and a bottle of grease used to lubricate a submarine's periscope.
 
They also found a prayer mat used by Muslims.
 
The submarine - one of five in Indonesia's fleet - disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island.
 
An oil spill spotted where the submarine was thought to have submerged pointed to possible fuel-tank damage, fanning fears of a deadly disaster.
 
There were concerns that the submarine could have been crushed by water pressure if it sank to depths reaching 700 meters – far deeper than what it was built to withstand.
 
Few explanations
 
The vessel was scheduled to conduct the training exercises when it asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.
 
Authorities have not offered possible explanations for the submarine's sudden disappearance or commented on questions about whether the decades-old vessel was overloaded.
 
The military has said the submarine, delivered to Indonesia in 1981, was seaworthy.
 
Neighboring Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the United States and Australia, were among nations helping in the hunt with nearly two dozen ships deployed to scour a search zone covering about 34 square kilometers.
 
Australia's HMAS Ballarat arrived on Saturday with a US P-8 Poseidon aircraft also helping to look for the craft.
 
Singapore's MV Swift Rescue -- a submarine rescue vessel -- was expected later Saturday.  
 
Indonesia's military said earlier it had picked up signs of an object with high magnetism at a depth of between 50 and 100 meters, fanning hopes of finding the submarine.
 
But Saturday's announcement means the Southeast Asian archipelago joins a list of countries struck by fatal submarine accidents.
 
Among the worst was the 2000 sinking of the Kursk, the pride of Russia's Northern Fleet.
 
That submarine was on maneuvers in the Barents Sea when it sank with the loss of all 118 aboard. An inquiry found a torpedo had exploded, detonating all the others.
 
Most of its crew died instantly but some survived for several days before suffocating.
 
In 2003, 70 Chinese naval officers and crew were killed, apparently suffocated, in an accident on a Ming-class submarine during exercises.
 
Five years later, 20 people were killed by poisonous gas when a fire extinguishing system was accidentally activated on a Russian submarine being tested in the Sea of Japan.
 
And in 2018, authorities found the wreckage of an Argentine submarine that had gone missing a year earlier with 44 sailors aboard.
 

Related Stories

A member of Indonesian navy stands guard at Tanjung Wangi port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
Hope Fades for Missing Indonesian Submarine as US Assists Search
53 people are aboard
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 01:18 AM
Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI…
East Asia Pacific
Search for Missing Indonesian Submarine Enters Second Day as Neighbors Offer Help
53 people were on board
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 11:48 PM
Members of Indonesia's national search and rescue agency BASARNAS prepare for a search mission for the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala, at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia, April 21, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Searches for Missing Submarine With 53 on Board
The German-built vessel, which went missing north of the resort island of Bali Wednesday, was rehearsing for a missile-firing exercise scheduled for Thursday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 01:26 PM
In this photo provided by the Spanish National police on Friday March 12, 2021, a homemade semi submersible submarine sits…
Europe
Spanish Police Seize 9-Meter Homemade Submarine
Officials say craft capable of carrying 2 metric tons cargo was found in warehouse in Malaga 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 03:56 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia Military Says Missing Submarine Sank

Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, center, talks to media as they display debris found in the waters during a search…
East Asia Pacific

Statement Seen Raising Issue of Japanese Willingness to Help Defend Taiwan Against China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga leave after a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Chief Arrives for Southeast Asian Leaders Summit on Crisis

April 2021 ASEAN meeting
East Asia Pacific

Hope Fades for Missing Indonesian Submarine as US Assists Search

A member of Indonesian navy stands guard at Tanjung Wangi port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021…
East Asia Pacific

George Floyd Murder Brings Attention to Australia’s Aboriginal Justice Crisis

An Aboriginal man performs a smoking ceremony as protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the movement…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey