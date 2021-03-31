East Asia Pacific

Indonesia Officials Recover Voice Recorder from January Plane Crash

By VOA News
March 31, 2021 09:01 AM
Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the cockpit voice recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed in January, after a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021.
Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the cockpit voice recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed in January, after a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021.

Officials with Indonesia’s transport ministry said Wednesday they have recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the Sriwijaya Air jet airliner that crashed into the Java Sea nearly three months ago.  

The ministry announced the discovery and displayed the so-called “black box” during a news conference at a port in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.  

The officials say Indonesian navy divers recovered the CVR Tuesday and say they hope it will help them determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 to suddenly nose-dive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9.  

The say the recorder was discovered on the seabed not far from where the first flight recorder was found shortly after the accident.  While the first recorder contained data from the ill-fated flight, the CVR contains actual conversations of the flight crew.  

National Transport Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjojo told reporters the voice recorder had lost its beacon and after about a month and a half of searching with their usual detection equipment, they decided to change their methods.  

He said they ended up using a dredge that “worked as a vacuum cleaner” and finally found it after searching a 90 x 90 square meter area.  

Tjahjojo said it will take up to seven days to dry and clean the device and to download its data. Then they we will read and transcribe it to match it with the flight data in hopes of determining what happened in the cockpit as the accident occurred.

A preliminary report by the agency suggested an imbalance in the engine thrust may have forced the aircraft into a roll, but the investigation is continuing.

The 26-year-old jet had been out of service for almost nine months because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials previously said.

It resumed commercial flights in December.

Related Stories

Indonesian rescue members inspect what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182, which crashed…
East Asia Pacific
Preliminary Report Issued on Deadly Crash of Indonesian Jetliner
Investigators say faulty cockpit throttle caused one of two engines on Sriwijaya Air jet to lose power
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 08:57 AM
Indonesian Diver Volunteers, Treating Airplane Crash Victims as Human and With Respect
00:01:59
East Asia Pacific
A Solemn Mission: Indonesian Volunteer Diver Searches for Remains of Plane Crash Victims
Volunteering in your community is not a new idea. But for one Indonesian scuba diver his volunteer work is dangerous and sometimes terrifying. VOA’s Rendy Wicaksana reports
Default Author Profile
By Rendy Wicaksana
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 01:44 PM
Indonesian DVI and navy personnel carry bags with body parts of the passengers of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 13, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Suspends Dive Search for Crashed Jet's Cockpit Recorder
Search in Java Sea had to be halted due to bad weather, according to officials
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:09 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia Officials Recover Voice Recorder from January Plane Crash

Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the cockpit voice recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed in January, after a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Descent into Chaos to Further Fuel Mekong Drug Trade: UN  

A police wearing a personal protective equipment stands in front of seized illegal drugs before being burnt during a…
Middle East

Cargo Ship that Blocked Suez Canal Was Virtually Accident Free, Insiders Say

A closer view of the 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship, leased by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp, seen blocking the Suez Canal in this European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite Image
USA

US Orders Non-Essential Personnel Out of Myanmar as Military Escalates Protest Crackdown

An anti-coup protester looks out through a barricade during a protest against the military rule, in Yangon, Myanmar March 30,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, 13 Other Nations Concerned About WHO COVID Origins Report

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey