East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Authorities Locate Black Boxes from Sriwijaya Air Passenger Plane 

By AFP
Updated January 10, 2021 06:30 AM
Rescuers carry a body bag containing human remains recovered from the waters where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at…
Rescuers carry a body bag containing human remains recovered from the waters where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2021.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesian aviation authorities said Sunday they had located the two black boxes from the Sriwijaya Air passenger plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta Saturday. 

Speaking to reporters, Soerjanto Tjahjanto, head of Indonesia's transport safety agency said that divers would look for them, hoping to retrieve them soon.  

The devices contain recordings of cockpit voice and flight data could help officials understand why the Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board crashed. 

An official with Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, Bambang Suryo Aji, confirmed earlier that wreckage had been found from the Sriwijaya Air passenger plane. 

Aji said the discovery of wreckage was first reported by the local post command on Lancang Island and that the debris would be sent to the National Commission on Transportation Safety.   

A crisis center has been set up at the Jakarta International Container Terminal JICT-2 in Tanjung Priok Harbor. Some material from the wreckage, including body parts and victims' belongings were sent to the center and has been forwarded to the Indonesian Police Hospital.    

Jakarta Police spokesperson Yusri Yunus told VOA, “We really hope that the closest relatives could come to the hospital. They should take DNA test to confirm the body parts that we have found. We also asked them to bring the medical record, such as dental record, or perhaps a tattoo.”    

VOA radio affiliates in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, reported that some family members came to Supadio Airport to find out more information regarding the plane. Some family members could not hide their sorrow and were seen crying and screaming at the crisis center's staff.     

Flight SJ182 was en route to Pontianak, the capital of the West Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, the Transportation Ministry said.    

Flightradar24, the flight tracking service, said the Boeing 737 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.”     

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya said the plane took off at 2:36 p.m. local time Saturday but four minutes later air traffic control could no longer contact it. “Within seconds the plane disappeared from the radar,” he added.     

Indonesian navy and air force sources told VOA that at least seven ships had been deployed to location, while some aircraft ready to be operated from Sultan Hasanuddin Airport in Makassar, South Sulawesi and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta Sunday morning.     

The airline’s chief executive, Jefferson Irwin Jauwena, told reporters that the plane’s takeoff was delayed 30 minutes because of heavy rain.     

A local fisherman identified only as Mahyudin on Pancang Island near the location where contact was lost with the plane said in an interview with VOA that “some fishermen told me they hear a loud bang, like an explosion, in the sea around 2:30 or 2:40 p.m.  
  
Isabela Cocoli, Wayne Lee and Fern Robinson contributed to this story.  

Related Stories

An ambulance is being lifted after it was buried in a landslide in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia
East Asia Pacific
At Least 11 Dead in Indonesia Landslides
Two landslides hit, one after the other, burying some rescuers
Default Author Profile
By Eva Mazrieva
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 12:04 AM
Investigators inspect debris found on the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesian Official Confirms Debris Found From Missing Plane  
Flight with more than 60 on board disappeared from radar minutes after takeoff 
Default Author Profile
By Eva Mazrieva
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 01:02 PM
Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off, according to local media, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesian Plane Missing Shortly After Takeoff
More than 50 people onboard
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 07:58 AM
Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir sits inside a van as he leaves upon his release from Gunung Sindur Prison in Bogor, West Java,…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Frees Radical Cleric Linked to 2002 Bali Bombing
Abu Bakar Bashir left the prison near Jakarta accompanied by members of elite counterterror squad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 02:28 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Authorities Locate Black Boxes from Sriwijaya Air Passenger Plane 

Rescuers carry a body bag containing human remains recovered from the waters where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at…
East Asia Pacific

Australia, US, UK, Canada Criticize Hong Kong Mass Arrests

Mike Lam King-nam, who participated in the pro-democracy primary elections, walks out at a police station after being bailed…
East Asia Pacific

At Least 11 Dead in Indonesia Landslides

An ambulance is being lifted after it was buried in a landslide in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia
USA

US State Department Ends Restrictions on Contacts with Taiwan Officials

FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands in the Oval Office of the White House in…
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Official Confirms Debris Found From Missing Plane  

Investigators inspect debris found on the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims