Indonesian Plane Missing Shortly After Takeoff

Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry says Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its passenger planes shortly after takeoff from Jakarta Saturday.

Flight SJ182 was on route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. More than 50 people were on board the plane, officials said.

Flightradar24, the flight tracking service, said the Boeing 737 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.”

“The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee," government spokesman Adita Irawati said in a statement.