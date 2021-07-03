East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Police Block Streets on First Day of Tougher COVID-19 Curbs

By Reuters
July 03, 2021 12:39 AM
Workers take a break during a busy day at Rorotan Cemetery, which is reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta,…
Workers take a break during a busy day at Rorotan Cemetery, which is reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 1, 2021.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesian police threw up roadblocks and more than 400 checkpoints on the islands of Java and Bali to ensure hundreds of millions of people stayed home on Saturday, the first day of stricter curbs on movement to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As it battles one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the world's fourth-most-populous nation has seen record new infections on eight of the past 12 days, with Friday bringing 25,830 cases and a high of 539 deaths.

"We are setting up (patrols) in 21 locations where typically there are crowds," Istiono, the head of national traffic police, who goes by one name, told a news conference late on Friday. "Where there are street stalls and cafes, we will close those streets, maybe from around 6 p.m. until 4 a.m."

Saturday's more stringent curbs, from tighter travel checks to a ban on restaurant dining and outdoor sports and the closure of non-essential workplaces, will run until July 20, but could be extended, if needed, to bring daily infections below 10,000.

More than 21,000 police officers as well as military will fan out across Indonesia's most populous island of Java and the tourist resort island of Bali to ensure compliance with the new curbs, a police spokesperson said.

At the roadblocks and checkpoints on the islands, police will conduct random tests and enforce curfews. Vaccinated travelers with a negative swab test will be permitted to make long-distance journeys, however.

The highly infectious delta variant first identified in India, where it caused a spike in infections, is spreading in Indonesia and pushing hospitals across Java to the brink.

Indonesia is set to receive vaccines donated by foreign countries to help speed its vaccination drive, which has covered just 7.6% of a target of 181.5 million people by January.

Until now, it has relied mainly on a vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech.

Indonesia's tally of infections stands at 2.2 million, with a death toll of more than 59,500.

Related Stories

FILE - Basanti, 71, reacts as she receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2021.
South & Central Asia
US Donates 2.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Pakistan
US embassy notes that Washington already has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance ‘through partnership’ with Islamabad
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 11:22 AM
In this image made from video from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines, July 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Philippine Villagers Fear Twin Perils: Volcano and COVID-19
Alert raised to three on five-level scale after Taal Volcano blasted dark gray plume into sky Thursday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 09:13 AM
Medical staff wearing protective equipment attend to patients affected by the COVID-19, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Says Africa Facing Third COVID Wave, Driven by Variants
African Union official blasts West for holding back vaccines
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 02:18 PM
People look inside Chu Chocolate Bar & Cafe days after it permanently closed due to business lost as a result of coronavirus restrictions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Bangkok's Celebrated Food Scene Decimated by COVID Restrictions
Damage in Thai capital is seen in for sale signs, desperate Facebook posts from chefs lamenting closures
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 02:16 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Police Block Streets on First Day of Tougher COVID-19 Curbs

Workers take a break during a busy day at Rorotan Cemetery, which is reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta,…
East Asia Pacific

US Targets Myanmar’s Military With Another Round of Sanctions

Trucks are seen at a copper mine in Sarlingyi township March 14, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of…
East Asia Pacific

US Concerned About Report China is Expanding Missile Silos

FILE - Spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Oct. 1, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Philippine Villagers Fear Twin Perils: Volcano and COVID-19

In this image made from video from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines, July 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Reels After One Year of National Security Law Imposed by China

A protester holding a U.K. flag is arrested by police officers during the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey