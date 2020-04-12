East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau Volcano Shoots Ash, Lava

By Associated Press
April 12, 2020 02:31 PM
FILE - Mount Anak Krakatau spews volcanic material during an eruption as seen from an Indonesian Navy ship in the waters of Sunda Strait, Dec. 28, 2018.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 meters (1,640 feet) into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.

