East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupts

By VOA News
March 03, 2020 04:52 AM
Mount Merapi spews volcanic material into the air in Sleman, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Indonesia's most active volcano…
Mount Merapi spews volcanic material into the air in Sleman, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Indonesia's most active volcano erupted Tuesday, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending massive smoke-and-ash column into the sky.

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted Tuesday, sending a massive cloud of ash high into the air over Java island and shut down a nearby airport.

The country's volcano agency has issued a warning for residents to stay out of a 3.5 kilometer exclusion zone around Mount Merapi. The massive cloud caused by the eruption reached as high as 6,000 meters into the sky, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the international airport in the city of Solo.  

The volcano is Indonesia's most active. Tuesday's event was Mount Merapi's first major eruption since 2010, when more than 350 people were killed.  The archipelago sits along the so-called "Ring of Fire," a series of geological fault lines in the Pacific Ocean that makes it prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupts

Mount Merapi spews volcanic material into the air in Sleman, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Indonesia's most active volcano…
Coronavirus Outbreak

S. Korea at 'War' With Coronavirus as Governments Try to Stop Spread

A government official wearing a face mask stretches as he and his colleagues make phone call to members of Shincheonji Church…
East Asia Pacific

Two Chinese Nationals Charged With Laundering $100M in Stolen Cryptocurrency

FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Trump Administration Caps Chinese State Media Personnel in US

A screen advertising Xinhua News Agency is seen in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S.,…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia's New PM Says No 'Traitor' After Turmoil

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, the country's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims