East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Erupts for 2nd Time in 3 Days

By VOA News
August 10, 2020 08:33 AM
Men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2020.
Men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2020.

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupted Monday, sending a huge cloud of volcanic ash and dust as high as five kilometers into the sky.
 
The eruption, the volcano’s second since Saturday, blackened the skies over Sumatra Island and reduced visibility on the ground.  Authorities in Sumatra Island have advised residents to stay within a 3 kilometer radius of the volcano’s center.
 
No fatalities or injuries have been reported from Monday’s volcanic blast.   
 
Mount Sinabung had been inactive for 400 years until it erupted in 2010, and has been highly active since, including a deadly eruption in 2016.  The volcano is one of 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic fault lines circling the Pacific Ocean.  

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Erupts for 2nd Time in 3 Days

Men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2020.
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Publisher, Democracy Advocate Arrested

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai gesture next to a copy of Apple Daily's July 1 edition during an interview Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.
USA

US Health Secretary Hails Taiwan’s Response to COVID-19

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, unseen, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chatbots and Telemedicine Join Vietnam’s COVID-19 Fight

A cafe sign in Ho Chi Minh City exhorts customers to wear masks. (VOA News)
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law - Top Aide

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, speaks during an interview to response national security legislation in Hong Kong, China, May 29, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims