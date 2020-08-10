Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Erupts for 2nd Time in 3 Days

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupted Monday, sending a huge cloud of volcanic ash and dust as high as five kilometers into the sky.



The eruption, the volcano’s second since Saturday, blackened the skies over Sumatra Island and reduced visibility on the ground. Authorities in Sumatra Island have advised residents to stay within a 3 kilometer radius of the volcano’s center.



No fatalities or injuries have been reported from Monday’s volcanic blast.



Mount Sinabung had been inactive for 400 years until it erupted in 2010, and has been highly active since, including a deadly eruption in 2016. The volcano is one of 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic fault lines circling the Pacific Ocean.