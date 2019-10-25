East Asia Pacific

Indonesia’s Report on 737 MAX Crash Urges Redesign, Better Training

By Reuters
October 25, 2019 05:07 AM
National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo holds a model of an airplane during a press conference on…
FILE - National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo holds a model airplane during a press conference on the committee's preliminary findings of the crash of Lion Air flight 610, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2018.

Indonesia has recommended closer scrutiny of automated control systems, better design of flight deck alerts and accounting for a more diverse pilot population in the wake of a Boeing 737 MAX crash, according to a copy of a final report seen by Reuters.

The report into the crash of the Lion Air jet, Oct. 29, 2018, that killed all 189 people on board is to be released publicly later Friday.

Less than five months after the Lion Air accident, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed, leading to a global grounding of the model and sparking a corporate crisis at Boeing, the world’s biggest plane manufacturer.

Relatives react at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia, March 13, 2019.

Indonesian investigators Wednesday told families of the victims that a mix of factors contributed to the crash, including mechanical and design issues and a lack of documentation about how systems would behave.

“Deficiencies” in the flight crew’s communication and manual control of the aircraft contributed to the crash, as did alerts and distractions in the cockpit, according to slides presented to the families.

The final report said the first officer was unfamiliar with procedures and had shown issues handling the aircraft during training.

The report also found that a critical sensor providing data to an anti-stall system had been miscalibrated by a repair shop in Florida and that there were strong indications that it was not tested during installation by Lion Air maintenance staff.

Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, the report said and added that 31 pages were missing from the airline’s October maintenance logs.

Lion Air did not respond to a request for comment.

Fighting MCAS

In the report, Indonesian regulators recommended a redesign of the anti-stall system known as MCAS that automatically pushed the plane’s nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control.

Boeing has said it would remake the system and provide more information about it in pilot manuals.

According to the report, Boeing’s safety assessment assumed pilots would respond within three seconds of a system malfunction but on the accident flight and one that experienced the same problem the prior evening, it took both crews about eight seconds to respond.

Boeing has said it cannot comment before the release of the report.

A panel of international air safety regulators this month also faulted Boeing for assumptions it made in designing the 737 MAX and found areas where Boeing could improve processes.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference before a delivery ceremony…
Economy & Business
Boeing Replaces Executive Who Oversaw 737 Max, Other Planes
Boeing is replacing the head of its commercial-airplanes division as it continues to struggle with damage from two deadly crashes of its 737 Max
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 19:55
Demonstrators hold pictures of the plane crash victims during a vigil on the six-month anniversary of the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8, killing 157 people, in Ethiopia on March 10, which has resulted in the grounding hundreds of the planes worldwide,…
USA
Senior Boeing Pilot Reveals Flaws in 737 Max in Internal Messages
Pilot says he may have unintentionally misled regulators
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 21:38
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in…
Economy & Business
Report: FAA Failed to Properly Review 737 Max Anti-stall System
Delegating ‘a high level’ of certification tasks to manufacturers like Boeing needs significant reforms to ensure adequate safety oversight, the JATR concluded
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 05:48
People who lost loved ones in Lion Air flight JT610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashes attend a House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee hearing on the Boeing 737 MAX, Capitol Hill, Washington, June 19, 2019.
USA
Boeing to Spend $50 Million to Support 737 MAX Crash Victim Families
Announcement of hiring a compensation expert came minutes before the US House of Representatives heard dramatic testimony by a father who lost three children, his wife, and mother-in-law in a 737 MAX Ethiopian Air crash
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/17/2019 - 12:28
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage