East Asia Pacific

Influenza Cases Mount In Australia

By Phil Mercer
July 18, 2019 05:44 AM
Flu shot being administered at Tufts Medical Center emergency room, Boston, Massachusetts, January 11, 2013. (Brian Allen/VOA)
Australia’s flu season started unusually early this year, and already there are more than 144,000 confirmed cases and at least 231 deaths.

SYDNEY - Australia’s annual influenza season started unusually early in 2019, and already there are more than 144,000 confirmed cases. At least 231 people have died, so far, including some children, although most of the victims were frail, elderly Australians.

This year is likely to be one of Australia’s most severe for influenza, and the government, worried about a vaccine shortage, has ordered 400,000 more doses.

Dr. Chris Zappala, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, hopes the community can cope.

“We’ve had millions and millions of vaccines through the country already, and we hope it’s enough. I think we can put some trust in the epidemiologists who do this every year. Remember, what’s happened here is we’ve got an extremely wily organism that mutates and makes things difficult,” Zappala said.

Multiple flu viruses circulate each year, and they are broadly grouped into two types: A and B. A particularly potent strain may well be to blame for an early start to Australia’s influenza season. Experts hope it will end before its usual peak in August, the last month of winter.

But Professor Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, says it is hard to tell.

“The one thing you can say definitely about flu is that you can’t predict (it),” Murphy said. “This season may be a very early season that may fade away and not have the big, late winter peak or it may continue. We just don’t know. That is why we recommend everybody get vaccinated and be prepared.”

Australia suffered its worst flu season on record in 2017, when more than 250,000 cases were reported. More than 1,100 people died, slightly less than those killed in road accidents.

The government recommends that every Australian older than 6 months should get a flu shot every year.

Flu season in Australia usually runs from June to September, peaking in August.
 

Related Stories

Ami-Louise Cochrane, center, receives a flu vaccination at Flinders Medical Centre, in Adelaide, Australia, (File Photo).
Silicon Valley & Technology
Artificial Intelligence Designs Flu Drug in Australia
Key to technology are adjuvants, which are substances that help existing therapies work better to prevent infection
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
July 02, 2019
FILE - A U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, June 23, 2018.
USA
Doctors Alarmed that Flu Killed Detained Migrant Teen
A 16-year-old from Guatemala died of complications of the flu while in U.S. Border Patrol custody, according to new preliminary autopsy findings
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 07, 2019
FILE - A photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows people taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, at a facility in McAllen, Texas, June 17, 2018.
USA
Major Texas Border Station Closed for Flu Outbreak After Teen Death
A major Texas border station has been temporarily closed due to a fever outbreak, officials said, one day after a Guatemalan teenager diagnosed with flu at the facility died in immigration custody. Medical staff imposed the quarantine at the McAllen processing center after a "large number" of detainees were found to have high fevers and symptoms of a flu-related illness. "To avoid the spread of illness, the Rio Grande Valley Sector has temporarily…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
May 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer