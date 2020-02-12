East Asia Pacific

Inmates Set Fire to Overcrowded Prison in Western Indonesia

By Associated Press
February 12, 2020 08:12 AM
Smoke billows from Kabanjahe prison during a prison riot in Kabanjahe, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020…
Smoke billows from Kabanjahe prison during a prison riot in Kabanjahe, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2020.

MEDAN, INDONESIA - Angry inmates set fire to an overcrowded prison on Indonesia's Sumatra island during a riot that erupted Wednesday, officials said.
    
Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to take control of Kabanjahe prison in North Sumatra province, which is designed to house 193 inmates but now has more than 400, said Sri Puguh Budi Utami, director general of corrections at the Justice and Human Rights Ministry. She said it was guarded by only eight officers.
    
Utami said the cause of the riot is still being investigated. A preliminary investigation showed it began after prisoners protested against the guards' treatment of four inmates who were placed in isolation after being caught taking drugs into their cell, she said.
    
Other inmates, mostly arrested for drug offensives, joined the protest and it turned violent, but there were no reports of deaths, Utami said.
    
Television video showed prisoners in an open field under heavy guard by soldiers while police removed others from the prison compound. Black smoke billowed from a building, and burned office equipment and documents were scattered around the prison.
    
Local police chief Benny Hutajulu said eight fire trucks were mobilized to extinguish the fire and about 500 police and soldiers were deployed around the prison to prevent inmates from escaping.
    
Jailbreaks and riots are common in Indonesia, where overcrowding has become a problem in prisons that are struggling with poor funding and large numbers of people arrested in a war on illegal drugs.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Archive
Convicts, Including Terrorists, Escape from Indonesia Prison
Authorities in western Indonesia are searching for more than 150 prisoners who escaped from an overcrowded prison during a riot.Prison officials at the prison in the city of Medan said the riot was triggered by a power outage that affected the water supply.Inmates set fires in the facility and more than 150 prisoners escaped. Prison sources say at least a dozen terrorists were among those who fled. Prison sources also said several guards are being held hostage…
Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as Governor of East Kalimantan Isran Noor stands during their visit to an area,…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Moving Capital Out of Jakarta
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, SoftBank to advise on moving capitol from Jakarta
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 05:32
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Court Rules it Unlawful to Deport Indigenous Australians

Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific

Inmates Set Fire to Overcrowded Prison in Western Indonesia

Smoke billows from Kabanjahe prison during a prison riot in Kabanjahe, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020…
Economy & Business

EU Eyes Vietnam Trade Deals Despite Human Rights Concerns

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, September 10, 2013.
Economy & Business

Nissan Sues Ghosn, Seeking Damages for Property, Jet Use

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…
East Asia Pacific

Little Expected of Latest Peace Talks Between Thai Govt., Muslim Rebels

Secretary-General of Thailand's National Security Council Paradorn Pattanathabutr (L) speaks to Chairman of the Advisory Council for Peace Building in the Southern Border Provinces Aziz Benhawan, before a meeting ahead of talks with Thailand's Nation

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims