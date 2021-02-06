East Asia Pacific

Internet Shutdown in Myanmar as Thousands Protest

By Reuters
February 06, 2021 04:33 AM
A protester holds up a sign with the images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and president Win Myint…
A protester holds up a sign with the images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, right, and president Win Myint during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 6, 2021.

The Myanmar military shut down the internet in the country on Saturday as thousands of people protested in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon.

It was the biggest street demonstration seen yet since this week's coup.

As the protests swelled, witnesses reported a shutdown of mobile data services and Wi-Fi.

Earlier, the military ordered mobile operators and internet providers to block access to Twitter and Instagram.

A temporary ban had already been put on Facebook, which counts half of the country's 54 million population as users.

Before the shutdown, hashtag #SaveMyanmar and #RespectOurVotes were trending, and many were using the platform to voice their opposition to the military coup.

The Ministry of Communications and Information did not immediately answer a request for comment but said previously it had blocked Facebook for the sake of "stability."

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the block on Instagram to Reuters.

A spokesperson for Twitter said, "we will continue to advocate to end destructive government-led shutdowns."

Norwegian telecom Telenor, one of the largest in Myanmar, expressed its concern in a statement and said it had challenged the necessity of the order to authorities.

For the fourth consecutive night, Yangon residents banged pots and pans to show resistance against the military takeover and "drive out evil spirits."

There were signs of coup opponents growing bolder on Friday.

Staff from various government ministries put on red ribbons in the capital Naypyitaw and some teachers at a university in Yangon refused to work and held a three-finger salute as a symbol of resistance, borrowed from the Hunger Games film series.

On Saturday, Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Suu Kyi, said in a message to Reuters he was being detained.

This is the first known arrest of a foreign national in Myanmar since the army generals seized power on Monday alleging fraud in the November election.

Suu Kyi and at least 147 people have been detained since the coup, including activists, lawmakers and officials from her government.

That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Related Stories

People take part in a noise campaign on the street after calls for protest against the military coup emerged on social media,…
East Asia Pacific
Deposed Myanmar Politicians Defy Coup
Ruling party members assert they are true government representatives 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 05:11 PM
Supporters show a three-finger salute of protest while four arrested activists make a court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar,…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Residents, Expats Voice Dismay Over Coup
Resistance to the coup is growing despite the military government's decision to block access to Facebook, which is how most people access the internet in Myanmar; anger is quickly setting in
Default Author Profile
By Hugh Bohane
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 05:00 PM
Kashmiri journalists display laptops and placards during a protest demanding restoration of internet service, in Srinagar,…
Press Freedom
From Myanmar to Kashmir, Unrest Is Met With Internet Blackouts
As Myanmar’s military seized power, access to internet was cut in a move repeated globally at times of unrest
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 04:27 PM
Teachers from Yangon University of Education wear red ribbons and pose with a three-finger salute as they take part in…
East Asia Pacific
Hundreds Take to Streets in Largest Protest Since Myanmar Military Coup
Protests begin after senior leader of deposed party is detained
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 10:41 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian Scientists Developing Technology to Predict Path of Bushfires

In this photo provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a firefighting plane dumps retardant on a fire near…
East Asia Pacific

Internet Shutdown in Myanmar as Thousands Protest

A protester holds up a sign with the images of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and president Win Myint…
VOA News on China

Blinken Presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in First Call

Various groups of pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 5,…
East Asia Pacific

Film Screening in Hong Kong Tests University’s Tolerance

A rioter tries to throw bricks at police in Mong Kok district of Hong Kong, Feb. 9, 2016.
East Asia Pacific

Deposed Myanmar Politicians Defy Coup

People take part in a noise campaign on the street after calls for protest against the military coup emerged on social media,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report