East Asia Pacific

Jailed Uighur Scholar's Daughter Pleads for His Freedom

By Nike Ching
July 17, 2019 02:46 PM
FILE - Ilham Tohti, a champion of China's Uighur minority who was jailed last year and whose plight is being highlighted by the "Press Uncuffed: Free the Press" campaign, gestures during an interview in his Beijing home, Feb. 4, 2013.
FILE - Ilham Tohti, a champion of China's Uighur minority who was jailed last year and whose plight is being highlighted by the "Press Uncuffed: Free the Press" campaign, gestures during an interview in his Beijing home, Feb. 4, 2013.

STATE DEPARTMENT — "My father is a fixer, a bridge-builder, a connector. He knows that a better future is one where Han Chinese and Uighur children are in school together, are friends together and have the same opportunities," said Jewher Ilham, who pleaded for the release of her father, prominent jailed Uighur scholar and economist Ilham Tohti. 
 
She also petitioned Chinese authorities to release all Uighur girls from so-called re-education camps before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics.  
 
Tohti has been serving a life sentence on separatism-related charges since 2014. Chinese authorities accused him of encouraging terrorism and advocating separatism in his lectures, articles and comments to foreign media.
 

The scholar and economist founded the website Uyghur Online, which is aimed at promoting understanding between Uighurs and Han Chinese. He also has been outspoken about Beijing's treatment of the minority Muslim Uighurs in the far-western Xinjiang region.  
 
"I have not spoken to him since 2014, and I have not seen him since we were separated at the airport in 2013. We were on our way to Indiana University, where my father was supposed to start a yearlong residency," Jewher Ilham told participants of the second annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, hosted by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday.  

U.S. lawmakers' push
 
The appeal came amid a renewed push from American lawmakers urging China to change how it treats Uighurs in Xinjiang. 
 
"The violations [in Xinjiang] are of such scale, are so big, and the commercial interests are so significant that it sometimes tempers our values in terms of how we should act," said Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said Tuesday at the ministerial.  
 
"Unless we are willing to speak out against the violations of religious freedom in China, we lose all moral authority to talk about it any other place in the world," added Pelosi.  
 
The House speaker also called for U.S. sanctions against Chinese Communist Party leaders in Xinjiang, who are responsible for the re-education camps. 
 
More than 1 million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in re-education camps that critics say are aimed at destroying indigenous culture and religious beliefs.  
 
American officials say the United States has stressed to Chinese authorities the importance of differentiating between peaceful dissent and violent extremism. They say Tohti's arrest "silenced an important Uighur voice that peacefully promoted harmony and understanding among China's ethnic groups, particularly Uighurs."  
 
In January 2019, Tohti was nominated by a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers for the Nobel Peace Prize.
 
China rejected the nomination, calling Tohti a separatist.  
 
"Ilham Tohti is convicted of dismembering the nation. What he did was meant to split the country, stoke hatred and justify violence and terrorism, which cannot be condoned in any country. The international community should have a clear understanding of this," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said this year.  
 

Related Stories

Ethnic Uighurs sit near a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 23, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
22 UN Ambassadors Condemn Chinese Treatment of Uighurs
Concerns were expressed in letter to UN Human Rights Council 
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 10, 2019
Uighur supporters march towards the Chinese Embassy after a Uighur protest rally at Dupont Circle in Washington on Tues. July 7, 2009. Sunday's violence in China's Xinjiang region between Muslim Uighurs and ethnic Han Chinese has killed at least 156…
East Asia Pacific
US Denounces China’s Justification of Uighur Re-Education Camps
More than a million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities are forcibly incarcerated in so-called re-education centers in China’s Xinjiang province
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
June 25, 2019
FILE - Ilham Tohti, an outspoken scholar of China's Turkic Uighur ethnic minority, speaks during an interview at his home in Beijing, China.
East Asia Pacific
VOA Q&A With Uighur Scholar Ilham Tohti
VOA interviewed ethnic Uighur scholar and economist Ilham Tohti on Oct. 30, 2013, Tohti's trial on separatism charges began this week in China
Default Author Profile
By Bill Ide
September 17, 2014
FILE - Ilham Tohti, an outspoken scholar of China's Turkic Uighur ethnic minority, speaks during an interview at his home in Beijing, China.
East Asia Pacific
Uighur Scholar Ilham Tohti Indicted for Separatism
Tohti is accused of inciting violence in the ethnically diverse region in western China, where the government is leading a campaign against terrorism.
Default Author Profile
By Rebecca Valli
July 31, 2014
Default Author Profile
Written By
Nike Ching