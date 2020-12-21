East Asia Pacific

Japan Cabinet OKs More Defense Funds Amid Potential Threats

By Associated Press
December 21, 2020 03:47 AM
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sits on the cockpit of an F-4EJ Kai fighter jet of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force after…
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sits on the cockpit of an F-4EJ Kai fighter jet of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force after reviewing troops at Iruma Air Base in Sayama, northwest of Tokyo, Nov. 28, 2020.

Japan's Cabinet approved a ninth straight increase in the nation's defense budget as the government bolsters funding to develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea.

The record 5.34 trillion yen ($51.7 billion) defense budget planned for fiscal 2021 is the first under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and is a 1.1% increase over the current year's budget. It is set for parliamentary approval early next year as part of a 106 trillion yen ($1.03 trillion) national budget totaling for the fiscal year beginning in April.

A large chunk of the budget plan goes to reinforce Japan's missile capability, including 33.5 billion yen ($324 million) to develop extended-range anti-ship missiles that can be fired from destroyers or fighter jets, as well as 14.9 billion yen ($144 million) to purchase JSM extended-range missiles loaded on F-35 stealth fighters.

That's part of Japan's new missile deterrence plan adopted by Suga's Cabinet last Friday that would allow Japan to expand missile deployment in areas including islands it controls in the East China Sea that are also claimed by Beijing.

Suga's government is carrying on the priorities of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, a military hawk. Under Abe's nearly eight-year tenure, Japan expanded its military's international role amid a growing perceived threat from China and North Korea.

Tokyo has repeatedly called the two neighbors threats to regional security and has studied the possibility of developing a first-strike capability against enemy bases to defend against imminent attacks.

Under Abe's leadership, Japan also has increased its purchases of expensive American stealth fighters such as F-35s and missile defense systems as its Self Defense Force increasingly operated alongside American troops. Abe in 2015 reinterpreted Japan's pacifist constitution to allow the use of force in defending itself and its allies.

For fiscal 2021, Japan will spend 65 billion yen ($630 million) to purchase two F-35Bs and four F-35As as part of the country's plan to have more than 150 F-35s.

Japan is also placing advanced Aegis radar systems on two new destroyers to reinforce missile defenses after scrapping plans to build land-based Aegis systems due to technical problems.

The 2021 budget would also spend 731 billion yen ($700 million) to develop Japan's own next-generation F-X stealth fighter to replace its aging fleet of F-2s.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday that Japan chose Lockheed Martin as a main candidate to provide integration support for increased interoperability with the U.S. and work with Japan's main contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The Defense Ministry is currently negotiating with the U.S. and Britain for cooperation in engine and electronics production.

Japan's defense spending now ranks among the world's top 10, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Japan Cabinet OKs More Defense Funds Amid Potential Threats

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sits on the cockpit of an F-4EJ Kai fighter jet of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force after…
East Asia Pacific

Top Hong Kong Court Upholds Emergency Protest Mask Ban

Protesters hold up their hands during an anti-government protest at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, China November 21, 2019…
USA

US Lawmakers to Allocate Nearly $2B to Replace Chinese Telecom Equipment, Source Says

FILE - Information on Huawei's 5G equipment is seen on a screen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, Nov. 22, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Growing Repression in Thailand

Protest leaders wearing crop tops and showing the three-finger salute, pose in front of Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari fashion boutique at Siam Paragon shopping center, as they protest against the monarchy, in Bangkok, Dec. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

One Year on, Wuhan Residents Share Lockdown Memories, Hopes for 2021

Duan Ling and her husband Fang Yushun walk on a street, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims