East Asia Pacific

Japan Says Suspected Chinese Submarine Seen Near Territorial Waters

By Reuters
September 12, 2021 01:57 AM
Map of Japan
Japan

TOKYO - Japan's defense ministry said on Sunday that a submarine believed to be from China was spotted in waters near its southern islands, as maritime tensions persist in the Pacific.

Japan's navy on Friday morning identified a submerged vessel sailing northwest just outside territorial waters near Amami Oshima island, part of Kagoshima prefecture, the ministry said in a statement. A Chinese destroyer was also spotted in the vicinity.

Tokyo has complained of numerous intrusions by Chinese vessels of its territorial waters and near disputed islands in recent years. China has often reacted angrily to U.S. ships sailing through disputed areas of the South China Sea in what Washington calls displays of freedom of navigation.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, visiting Vietnam during a Southeast Asia trip, said those two countries should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate and magnify disputes.

Saturday's announcement said Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force identified the vessels in a contiguous zone, which is outside territorial waters where vessels are required to identify themselves. Still, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi instructed his staff "gather information and maintain vigilant surveillance with a sense of urgency," the statement said.

Officials at the Chinese Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

The submarine continued underwater westward in the ocean near Yokoate Island, the ministry said. 

Related Stories

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference with chairman of the government's pandemic advisory panel…
East Asia Pacific
Japan’s Suga to Resign, Signaling Possible Return to Political Instability
Suga government’s popularity plummeted amid post-Olympic coronavirus spikes
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 12:14 AM
FILE - Syringes with the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 disease for Tokyo Metropolitan Government employees are seen at a newly opened vaccination center at the government building, Japan, July 1. 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Japan Begins Recall of Tainted Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Japanese officials say that they did not think stainless steel particles posed health risk, while Moderna says contamination was probably caused by pieces of metal rubbing together in machinery that puts stops on vials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/01/2021 - 03:22 PM
U.S. climate envoy Kerry visits Tokyo for talks with Suga
USA
US Climate Envoy in Japan to Push Efforts to Cut Emissions
The United States is the second-largest carbon emitter, Japan is fifth
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 05:51 AM
FILE - A Tokyo municipal government employee receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at a local government building, in Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
2 People Die in Japan After Moderna Shots From Tainted Batch
Officials say shots came from supplies that were suspended after contaminants were discovered; the cause of the deaths is under investigation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 12:19 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
East Asia Pacific

Japan Says Suspected Chinese Submarine Seen Near Territorial Waters

Map of Japan
East Asia Pacific

China's Crackdown on Entertainment Industry Has Outsiders Rethinking Market

Visitors walk past a display of posters for Chinese movie and television productions at the China International Fair for Trade…
East Asia Pacific

Analysis: Is Biden Summoning 'Strategic Patience' With North Korea?

Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, walk near the barbed-wire fences decorated with ribbons…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Faces COVID Vaccination Woes as Health System Under Threat

FILE - A man receives a COVID vaccine at a vaccination site, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 29, 2021, days before a military coup threw the country into turmoil.
East Asia Pacific

Beijing Blasts 'Uyghur Tribunal' Investigating Human Rights in Xinjiang 

The panel is shown images of what witnesses say are re-education camps in China on the first day of hearings at the "Uyghur…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey