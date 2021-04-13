East Asia Pacific

Japan to Start Releasing Fukushima Water into Sea in 2 Years

By Associated Press
April 13, 2021 01:55 AM
A member of youth groups wearing a cutout of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga performs to denounce his government's…
A member of youth groups wearing a cutout of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga performs to denounce his government's decision to release treated radioactive water, in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2021.

TOKYO - Japan's government decided Tuesday to start releasing massive amounts of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years — an option fiercely opposed by local fishermen and residents.

The decision, long speculated but delayed for years due to safety concerns and protests, came at a meeting of Cabinet ministers who endorsed the ocean release as the best option.

The accumulating water has been stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi plant since 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami damaged its reactors and their cooling water became contaminated and began leaking.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says its storage capacity will be full late next year.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the ocean release was the "most realistic" option and that disposing the water is "unavoidable" for the decommissioning of the Fukushima plant, which is expected to take decades.

TEPCO and government officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other selected radionuclides can be reduced to levels allowed for release. Some scientists say the long-term impact on marine life from low-dose exposure to such large volumes of water is unknown.

Under the basic plan adopted by the ministers, TEPCO will start releasing the water in about two years after building a facility under the regulatory authority's safety requirements. It said the disposal of the water cannot be postponed further and is necessary to improve the environment surrounding the plant so residents can live there safely.

TEPCO says its water storage capacity of 1.37 million tons will be full around the fall of 2022. Also, the area now filled with storage tanks will have to be freed up for building new facilities that will be needed for removing melted fuel debris from inside the reactors, a process expected to start in coming years.

In the decade since the tsunami disaster, water meant to cool the nuclear material has constantly escaped from the damaged primary containment vessels into the basements of the reactor buildings. To make up for the loss, more water has been pumped into the reactors to continue to cool the melted fuel. Water is also pumped out and treated, part of which is recycled as cooling water, and the remainder stored in 1,020 tanks now holding 1.25 million tons of radioactive water.

Those tanks that occupy a large space at the plant complex interfere with the safe and steady progress of the decommissioning, Economy and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said. The tanks also could be damaged and leak in case of another powerful earthquake or tsunami, the report said.

Releasing the water to the ocean was described as the most realistic method by a government panel that for nearly seven years had discussed how to dispose of the water without further harming Fukushima's image, fisheries and other businesses. The report it prepared last year mentioned evaporation as a less desirable option.

About 70% of the water in the tanks exceeds allowable discharge limits for contamination but will be filtered again and diluted with seawater before it is released, the report says. According to a preliminary estimate, gradual releases of water will take about 30 years but will be completed before the plant is fully decommissioned.

Japan will abide by international rules for a release, obtain support from the International Atomic Energy Agency and others, and ensure disclosure of data and transparency to gain understanding of the international community, the report said. China and South Korea have raised serious concern about the discharge of the water and its potential impact.

The government has said it will do the utmost to support local fisheries, and the report said TEPCO would compensate for damages if they occur despite those efforts.

Kajiyama is set to visit Fukushima on Tuesday afternoon to meet with local town and fisheries officials to explain the decision. He said he will continue to make efforts to gain their understanding over the next two years.

 

Related Stories

An elderly woman gestures to express gratitude after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Itami, western…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Japan Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts for Citizens 65 and Older  
Meanwhile, Britain begins slow reopening after 3 months of strict lockdowns amid wave of new infections       
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:44 AM
Commuters watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Joe Biden during a news program…
East Asia Pacific
US, Japan and South Korea Agree to Keep Up Pressure on North Korea
They want it to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/02/2021 - 08:24 PM
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates wearing the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021.
Arts & Culture
Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Golfer to Wear Masters Green
Aside from the symbolic green jacket, Hideki Matsuyama took a top prize of $2.07 million and a place for the ages in Japanese sports history
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 08:28 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Junta Levies New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi

Anti-coup protesters walk through a market with images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts for Citizens 65 and Older  

An elderly woman gestures to express gratitude after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Itami, western…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar's Efforts to Control COVID-19 Crumble Since February Coup, Aid Groups Say

Demonstrators from the Dawei Technological University along with others march to protest against the military coup, in Dawei,…
Arts & Culture

Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Golfer to Wear Masters Green

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates wearing the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

South Korean Vehicle Battery Makers Settle Trade Dispute

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017, photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang, South Korea. Two South Korean vehicle battery makers have settled a trade dispute that will allow one of them to produce batteries in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey