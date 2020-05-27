East Asia Pacific

Japanese Police Formally Arrest Suspect in Deadly 2019 Arson Attack

By VOA News
May 27, 2020 02:17 AM
In this July 19, 2019, file photo, a woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of a fire at the building of Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio, background, in Kyoto, western Japan.

Nearly a year after 36 people were killed in a raging fire at an animation studio, Japanese police have formally arrested the man suspected of setting the fire. 

Kyoto police carried 42-year-old Shinji Aoba on a stretcher from a hospital Wednesday and transferred to a police station for further questioning on arson and murder charges. Aoba had been hospitalized since the attack, suffering deep scars on his face and hands. 

Witnesses told police Aoba broke into the entrance of Kyoto Animation studio, poured flammable liquid on the floor and set it on fire while shouting “Die!”  He reportedly set the fire because he believed the studio had plagiarized his novel. 

The attack was the deadliest violent crime in Japan in decades, and shocked animation fans all over the world.  Kyoto Animation has produced several anime films and television shows that have gained huge audiences both in Japan and internationally. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

