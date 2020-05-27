Japanese Police Formally Arrest Suspect in Deadly 2019 Arson Attack

Nearly a year after 36 people were killed in a raging fire at an animation studio, Japanese police have formally arrested the man suspected of setting the fire.

Kyoto police carried 42-year-old Shinji Aoba on a stretcher from a hospital Wednesday and transferred to a police station for further questioning on arson and murder charges. Aoba had been hospitalized since the attack, suffering deep scars on his face and hands.

Witnesses told police Aoba broke into the entrance of Kyoto Animation studio, poured flammable liquid on the floor and set it on fire while shouting “Die!” He reportedly set the fire because he believed the studio had plagiarized his novel.

The attack was the deadliest violent crime in Japan in decades, and shocked animation fans all over the world. Kyoto Animation has produced several anime films and television shows that have gained huge audiences both in Japan and internationally.