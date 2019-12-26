East Asia Pacific

Japan’s NHK Sends Erroneous Alert of North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’

By Reuters
December 26, 2019 09:30 PM
People in Seoul, South Korea, watch a TV broadcasting file footage for a news report on North Korea firing an unidentified projectile, Nov. 28, 2019.
FILE - People in Seoul, South Korea, watch a TV broadcasting file footage for a news report on North Korea firing an unidentified projectile, Nov. 28, 2019.

TOKYO - Japanese public broadcaster NHK Friday sent a news bulletin that incorrectly reported North Korea had launched a missile that fell into waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology hours later explaining it was a media training alert.

The news alert came as the United States and its East Asian allies have been on tenterhooks after Pyongyang’s warning this month of a possible “Christmas gift” for Washington in what experts took to mean a possible long-range missile test.

The NHK bulletin, sent out 22 minutes after midnight on its website, read: “North Korean missile seen as having fallen into seas about 2,000 km east of Hokkaido’s Cape Erimo,” suggesting a flight path over Japanese territory.

At 2:28 a.m., NHK issued an apology on its website, explaining that the text was meant for training purposes and was “not true.”

“We apologize to our viewers and the public,” NHK said.

Warning citizens about disasters and security threats is one of the mandates for the publicly funded broadcaster, whose newscasters regularly and frequently hold drills for earthquakes and other disaster coverage.

When North Korea did launch missiles that flew over Cape Erimo in Japan’s far north in 2017, warnings spread through sirens and government-issued “J-alerts” on millions of cell phones throughout Japan, jolting some out of sleep.

NHK had also sent an erroneous news alert about a North Korean missile in January of last year. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had given the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the adversaries.

Its last test of an intercontinental ballistic missile was in November 2017 when it fired a Hwasong-15, the largest missile it has ever tested. Pyongyang said the missile was capable of reaching all of the United States.

Related Stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission (CMC) of…
East Asia Pacific
No North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’ Yet, But Deadline Looms
No ICBM launches or other provocations on Christmas from North Korea
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 05:11
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 4, 2017 shows North…
East Asia Pacific
New Construction Seen at Missile-Related Site in North Korea
A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 21:56
Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019.
USA
Former US Adviser Warns of 'Imminent' North Korea Risk
John Bolton was dismissed in September amid growing disagreements with Trump, particularly regarding his North Korea policy
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 21:02
In this Dec. 16, 2019, photo, South Korean army soldiers stand guard at the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in…
East Asia Pacific
New Construction Seen at Missile-Related Site in North Korea
North Korea has warned that what "Christmas gift'' it gives the US depends on what action Washington takes.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 05:49
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Japan’s NHK Sends Erroneous Alert of North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’

People in Seoul, South Korea, watch a TV broadcasting file footage for a news report on North Korea firing an unidentified projectile, Nov. 28, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Japan to Send Warship, Aircraft to Middle East to Protect Vessels

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C Orion arrives on Marine Corps Base Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military…
East Asia Pacific

Fiji Braces for Cyclone Sarai

A house is seen as strong waves caused by Cyclone Evan wash a beach in Queen Elizabeth Drive, in Suva in this handout picture…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Wants to Be Next Singapore 

Container ships are berthed at PSA's Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore, July 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands in Asia Marvel at 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse is seen though safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019…