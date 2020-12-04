East Asia Pacific

Japan’s Prime Minister Pledges $19 Billion Investment in Green Economy

By VOA News
December 04, 2020 11:24 AM
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Suga announced a 2…
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2020. Suga announced a 2 trillion green fund to promote innovation and technology to achieve his pledge to achieve a carbon free society by 2050.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged $19.2 billion toward achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He made the remarks Friday during wide-ranging news conference that came a day before the Japanese parliament – the Diet – ends its legislative session, as is customary.  Suga told reporters his proposal marks a big step forward in environmental investment for the country.

He also announced a nearly $10 billion investment in digitalization including research and development for wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese leader said he would be introducing an economic package next week to help individuals and businesses recover and repair the economy from the coronavirus’s devastating effects.  

As for a vaccine, the prime minister referenced “a few ongoing clinical trials in Japan and overseas,” some of which are in their final stages.  

“Safety and efficacy will be the biggest priorities. We are making the utmost effort in preparation, to deliver the vaccinations that will be approved for those in need," he said Friday.

Suga also said he would like to work closely with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

 “(The) Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's diplomatic security and is the very foundation of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community,” he said, noting he would like to arrange a U.S. visit as soon as possible.

Suga took office on Sept. 16, pledging to carry on policies of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who resigned due to health problems.

Related Stories

Europe
Will a Green Economy Emerge in Europe Post-Coronavirus?
The French government vows a green recovery - some are skeptical that will happen
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 09:41 AM
Archive
New Report Finds Green Economy Could Create Millions of Jobs
A new study says tackling climate change could create millions of new jobs in both developed and developing countries.  At the same time, the report warns there will be job losses in certain sectors as countries adjust to the shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy.  The International Labor Organization, the U.N. Environment Program and the International Organization of Employers produced the study.  Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva. This is…
John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
2020 USA Votes
Environmentalists Cheer First-Ever US Climate Envoy
Former secretary of state John Kerry was instrumental in negotiating Paris accord
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:48 AM
Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…
Europe
Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment
The pope says we need to care for the planet as we look after each other
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 01:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Japan’s Prime Minister Pledges $19 Billion Investment in Green Economy

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Suga announced a 2…
East Asia Pacific

Buddhist Prayer Ceremony Held in Cambodia for Missing Thai Activist

Sitanun Satsaksit sister of the missing Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit, abducted earlier in the year by unknown gunmen in Phnom Penh
Science & Health

Australian Telescope Finds 1 Million New Galaxies

Radio telescopes are seen in Murchison, Western Australia
VOA News on China

US Lawmakers Denounce Sentencing of Hong Kong Activists

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison, in Hong…
VOA News on China

US Bans Cotton Imports from Chinese Company Over Allegations of Human Rights Violations

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims