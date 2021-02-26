East Asia Pacific

Laos Issues New Decree on Dams Aimed at Minimizing Harm

By Reuters
February 26, 2021 02:28 AM
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai
FILE - A view of the Mekong River bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2019.

BANGKOK - The government of Laos issued new guidelines for managing hydropower dams aimed at minimizing water shortages and flooding, state media reported on Thursday, amid debate on how its hydropower boom has altered the vital Mekong River.

The new decree, effective March 4, requires all hydropower operators to notify authorities whenever dam reservoirs reach maximum storage or when river levels downstream fall to a critical level, the Vientiane Times reported. "Effective management of water resources and rivers, especially those used by hydropower plants, is seen as crucial as Laos strives to build more dams and become an important exporter of electricity," the article said.

Laos' ministry of energy and its foreign ministry did not reply on Thursday to requests for comment on the decree. Hydropower development is central to Laos' plan to export around 20,000 megawatts of electricity to its neighbors by 2030.

At least 50 dams have been built in the last 15 years on Laos' hundreds of rivers and streams, with at least 14 new dams on the Mekong and its tributaries completed since 2018, according to the U.S.-funded Mekong Infrastructure Tracker.

Environmentalists say the dams have damaged the Mekong River Basin's fragile ecosystem.

Sudden water releases causing floods and holding back water that causes shortages downstream has sparked complaints from fishermen and farmers in both Laos and downstream neighbors including Thailand and Cambodia, where millions of people rely on the Mekong River for their livelihoods.

Environmentalists have called for better "cascade management" for dams inside Laos, as well as for 11 dams on the upper Mekong inside China, to minimize negative effects.

Activists said it remains to be seen whether the new Laos decree would be enforced.

"Despite the government of Laos developing and adopting multiple regulations and guidelines related to hydropower in recent years, institutional capacity, enforcement and monitoring remains weak," said Gary Lee, International River's Southeast Asia Program Director.

Related Stories

Cambodian fishermen on a motorized boat go fishing in the Mekong river in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP…
East Asia Pacific
Mekong River at 'Worrying' Low Level Amid Calls for More Chinese Dam Data
Such fluctuations affect fish migration, agriculture and transportation that nearly 70 million people rely on for their livelihoods and food security
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 02:11 AM
FILE - The Dachaoshan dam on the upper Mekong River is pictured in Dachaoshan, Yunnan province, China.
East Asia Pacific
China’s Diversion of Upstream Mekong Flows Seen Drying Up Southeast Asia
Analysts say some of China’s 11 upper Mekong River watershed dams have contributed to droughts since 2019 in downstream Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 11:36 PM
Mekong River Project
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Rejects New Technical Report on Planned Large Lao Mekong Mainstream Dam
Laos says it plans to inspect all existing dams for safety every five years
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 03:42 AM
Map of the Mekong River going through Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam
VOA News on China
China Notifies Downstream Mekong Neighbors Days After It Began Holding Back Water
It draws criticism for not giving Thailand, Cambodia and others advance notice
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 03:28 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Laos Issues New Decree on Dams Aimed at Minimizing Harm

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai
USA

$2.3 Billion Awarded to USS Pueblo Crew, But How to Collect From North Korea?

A North Korean military security guard keeps watch over the USS Pueblo in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 24, 2108.
East Asia Pacific

Papua New Guinea's Michael Somare, 'Father of the Nation,' Dies at 84

FILE PHOTO: Papua New Guinea's first prime minister Michael Somare, who has died aged 84, in Melbourne, Australia in 2009.
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Company IPOs on US Exchanges Hit 10-Year High in 2020  

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, the "Fearless Girl" bronze sculpture looks towards the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are falling early Friday, Oct. 2 as Wall Street’s first reaction to President Donald Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus was to retrench.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Denies Requiring US Diplomatic Staff to Take COVID-19 Anal Swab Tests

A woman wearing a face mask sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations, Beijing, Feb. 22, 2021.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report