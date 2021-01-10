East Asia Pacific

At Least 11 Dead in Indonesia Landslides

By Eva Mazrieva
January 10, 2021 12:04 AM
An ambulance is being lifted after it was buried in a landslide in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia
An ambulance is lifted after it was buried in a landslide in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2021, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. (Rescue Motor Indonesia/via Reuters)

Indonesian officials say at least 11 people are dead and 18 others injured in back-to-back landslides in Sumedang regency, West Java, Saturday night.

“The first landslide happened due to heavy rain and unstable soil condition in that area,” Raditya Jati, an official with Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), said in a statement. “A subsequent landslide occurred when some search and rescue personnel were evacuating victims in the first landslide area.”

Search and rescue workers are among the dead.

The search and rescue effort will resume Sunday, carried out by a joint team of military, police and local disaster agency workers, who are waiting for heavy equipment to arrive to aid in the operation.

The landslides also cut off a bridge and several roads in the area.

Saturday’s heavy rain triggered landslides in several areas in West Java, including Garut and Sumedang.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency is forecasting heavy rain, lightning and strong winds Sunday and Monday.

The peak months of the rainy season in Indonesia are in January and February.

Related Stories

Investigators inspect debris found on the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesian Official Confirms Debris Found From Missing Plane  
Flight with more than 60 on board disappeared from radar minutes after takeoff 
Default Author Profile
By Eva Mazrieva
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 01:02 PM
Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off, according to local media, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesian Plane Missing Shortly After Takeoff
More than 50 people onboard
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 07:58 AM
Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir sits inside a van as he leaves upon his release from Gunung Sindur Prison in Bogor, West Java,…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Frees Radical Cleric Linked to 2002 Bali Bombing
Abu Bakar Bashir left the prison near Jakarta accompanied by members of elite counterterror squad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 02:28 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers spray disinfectant on boxes…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Seen as Potentially Shoring Up China’s Image in Indonesia, the Philippines
China says it believes in spreading its anti-COVID vaccine beyond the world’s wealthiest countries; its image is at stake in some of those places
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 01:58 AM
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea, Japan, Indonesia Record Highest Daily Increases in COVID Cases
Mexico first Latin American country with vaccination program; immunization campaigns starting in Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:38 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Eva Mazrieva

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

At Least 11 Dead in Indonesia Landslides

An ambulance is being lifted after it was buried in a landslide in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia
USA

Pompeo Lifts 'Self-imposed Restrictions' on US-Taiwan Relationship 

FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands in the Oval Office of the White House in…
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Official Confirms Debris Found From Missing Plane  

Investigators inspect debris found on the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung…
East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Vietnam’s Crackdown on Freedom of Expression

Map of Vietnam
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Plane Missing Shortly After Takeoff

Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off, according to local media, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2021.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims