At Least 12 People Dead After Heavy Rains, Floods in Southern China   

By VOA News
June 29, 2020 07:41 AM
People observe the rising water level of a river at the flood-hit Zhuoshui ancient town, following heavy rainfall in Chongqing…
People observe the rising water level of a river at the flood-hit Zhuoshui ancient town, following heavy rainfall in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, China, June 28, 2020.

At least 12 people are dead and 10 others missing after two days of heavy rains in southwestern China. 

More than 7,000 people in Mianning county in Sichuan province have been evacuated from their homes, which were inundated by flash floods. 

The flooding triggered by the heavy rains damaged a highway and sent several cars into a river. 

The emergency management ministry says 78 people have died and more $3.6 billion in direct economic damages have been caused since the rains and floods began in early June.   

By
VOA News

