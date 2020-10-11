At Least 18 Killed in Bus, Train Collision in Thailand

At least 18 people were killed when a tour bus collided with a train early Sunday in central Thailand.

Authorities say the bus was crossing a railway track when the train struck the vehicle near a railway station some 63 kilometers east of the Thai capital, Bangkok. Reports say the train was taking some 60 factory workers to a Buddhist temple at the time.

At least 30 people were injured.

Images taken at the scene showed the bus on its side with the top ripped off and debris surrounding the crash site.

Maitree Tritilanon, the governor of the province where the crash occurred, told reporters that the incident should serve as a warning to make improvements at similar “risky spots” for traffic.

According to the World Health Organization, Thailand has some of the highest rates of road fatalities in the world.