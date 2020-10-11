East Asia Pacific

At Least 18 Killed in Bus, Train Collision in Thailand

By VOA News
October 11, 2020 01:40 PM
Officials and onlookers gather near the wreckage of an overturned bus involved in a deadly collision with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, east of the Thai capital Bangkok, Oct. 11, 2020.
Officials and onlookers gather near the wreckage of an overturned bus involved in a deadly collision with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, east of the Thai capital Bangkok, Oct. 11, 2020.

At least 18 people were killed when a tour bus collided with a train early Sunday in central Thailand.

Authorities say the bus was crossing a railway track when the train struck the vehicle near a railway station some 63 kilometers east of the Thai capital, Bangkok. Reports say the train was taking some 60 factory workers to a Buddhist temple at the time.

At least 30 people were injured.

Images taken at the scene showed the bus on its side with the top ripped off and debris surrounding the crash site.

Maitree Tritilanon, the governor of the province where the crash occurred, told reporters that the incident should serve as a warning to make improvements at similar “risky spots” for traffic.

According to the World Health Organization, Thailand has some of the highest rates of road fatalities in the world.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Pro-democracy activists shout slogans during a protest at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 19, 2020. Demonstrators are calling for a new election and democratic reforms.
East Asia Pacific
To Understand Thailand's Latest Pro-Democracy Movement, Go Back to 1976
Activists, driven by a massacre of more than four decades ago, seek a change of government, a new constitution and unprecedented reforms of the monarchy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 02:23 PM
Pro-democracy demonstrators raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest outside the Parliament in…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands Protest in Thailand Over Delay of Constitutional Amendment
Demonstrators say vote to delay amendment is tool for current administration to remain in power
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 03:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

At Least 18 Killed in Bus, Train Collision in Thailand

Officials and onlookers gather near the wreckage of an overturned bus involved in a deadly collision with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, east of the Thai capital Bangkok, Oct. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia’s Renewed Health Crisis Raises Economic Toll  

East Asia Pacific

Activists: Cambodia’s Draft Cybercrime Law Imperils Free Expression, Privacy

CyberCrime.WEB-fixed-x264-Platform_YTHQFull
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Worsens Challenges Faced by Girls Globally

Young girls prepare for some chores outside their family's shelters at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in Wau on…
VOA News on China

Chinese 5G Not Living Up to Its Hype

Visitors wearing mask to protect from the coronavirus walk past a 5G sign at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims