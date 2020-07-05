East Asia Pacific

At Least 34 Dead in Japan Floods; More Rain Expected

By VOA News
Updated July 05, 2020 06:05 PM
Local residents are rescued by Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers using a boat at a flooded area after heavy rain in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 5, 2020. (Kyodo/via Reuters)
Local residents are rescued by Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers using a boat at a flooded area after heavy rain in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 5, 2020. (Kyodo/via Reuters)

Japanese meteorologists are warning residents in Kumamoto, in southwestern Japan, to be on alert for more heavy rain after floods and mudslides left at least 34 dead and dozens either missing or trapped in inundated areas.

Forecasters say torrential downpours can be expected all day Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities in Kumamoto say many of the 200,000 residents ignored recommendations to evacuate because of the coronavirus, preferring to stay home and take their chances with the weather.

Heavy rains, of as much as 100 millimeters (4 inches) an hour, sent the Kuma River over its banks. Mudslides across many roads are making rescue efforts more difficult. Power lines are down, cutting off electricity and communications in villages across the prefecture.

Officials say many of the dead and missing are elderly residents of a nursing home near the river.

The Kyodo news agency says people aboard one of its helicopters that flew over the region could see flood victims waving towels standing next to the words “rice,” “water,” and SOS spelled out on the ground.

More than 40,000 soldiers, coast guard members and firefighters are helping with search and rescue operations.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

At Least 34 Dead in Japan Floods; More Rain Expected

Local residents are rescued by Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers using a boat at a flooded area after heavy rain in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, July 5, 2020. (Kyodo/via Reuters)
The Americas

Canada Suspends Extradition Treaty with Hong Kong

FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media.
VOA News on China

2 US Aircraft Carriers Conduct Exercises in South China Sea

South China Sea
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Says it Has No Immediate Plans to Resume Nuclear Negotiations with US

People wearing masks make their way in the Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, July 3, 2020. North Korean leader…
East Asia Pacific

Flooding, Mudslides Kill 2 in Southern Japan

Rising water caused by heavy rain is seen at Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4, 2020. - Some 75,000…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims