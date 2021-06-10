East Asia Pacific

At Least 9 Killed in South Korea Building Collapse

By VOA News
June 10, 2021 07:11 AM
South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju.
South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea, June 9, 2021.

At least nine people were killed and eight others injured Wednesday when a five-story building collapsed and fell onto a busy street in Gwangju, located about 270 kilometers southwest of the capital, Seoul.

The building collapsed as it was being demolished, with tons of debris falling on top of a passenger bus that was driving past the demolition site. All the dead and injured were aboard the bus at the time. 

Officials with the Gwangju fire department say the reason for the collapse was unclear. South Korea has had challenges in addressing its bad safety record in terms of infrastructure.

A department store collapse killed more than 500 people in 1995, and a bridge collapse in 1994 killed 49 people. 

 

Related Stories

KCNA image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting with senior officials from the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and Provincial Party Committees in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific
N. Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Discussed Economic Policy with Senior Advisors
Official news agency says Kim presented plans aimed at bringing in “tangible change” for economy and people’s living conditions   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 04:21 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hold a joint news conference after a day of meetings at the White House, in Washington, May 21, 2021.
USA
Biden, Moon Announce US-South Korea Vaccine Partnership
The two leaders recommit to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but analysts say prospects are dim
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 09:05 PM
FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Samsung Electronics' microchips are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Seeks Tax Cuts, Incentives for US Investment
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says both countries can benefit by strengthening supply chain cooperation
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 02:22 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

At Least 9 Killed in South Korea Building Collapse

South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong Opens Vaccine Drive to Children Aged 12 and Older

Staff members sit at the entrance of a mall to check for COVID-19 vaccination credentials in Shanghai
Science & Health

Insect-Tracking Drones to Boost Rare Bug Conservation in New Zealand

New Zealand mudsnails - Potamopyrgus antipodarum, undated USGS photo
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Faces New Corruption Charges

FILE PHOTO: ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok
USA

Pentagon Launches Effort to Better Address China Challenge 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey