East Asia Pacific

Malaysia Sends Back Trash, Says Won't be World's Waste Bin

By Associated Press
January 20, 2020 12:02 PM
Malaysia's Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin, third from left, inspects a container with plastic waste at a port in Butterworth, Jan. 20, 2020.
Malaysia's Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin, third from left, inspects a container with plastic waste at a port in Butterworth, Jan. 20, 2020.

PENANG, MALAYSIA - Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries since the third quarter last year, with the environment minster warning on Monday that those who want to make the country a rubbish bin of the world can "dream on."

Shipments of unwanted rubbish have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are fighting back.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year.

Yeo said the successful repatriation of a total 3,737 metric tonnes (4,120 U.S. tons) of waste followed strict enforcement at key Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and shuttering more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.

Of the 150 containers, 43 were returned to France, 42 to the United Kingdom, 17 to the United States, 11 to Canada, 10 to Spain and the rest to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Lithuania, her ministry said.

She said the Malaysian government didn't pay a single cent, with the costs of sending back the waste fully borne by the shipping liners and companies responsible for importing and exporting the waste.

Yeo said talks were ongoing with U.S. authorities to take back another 60 containers this year. Canada also has 15 more containers, Japan 14, the U.K. 9 and Belgium 8 from 110 more containers that are still being held at Malaysian ports, she said.

"If people want to see us as the rubbish dump of the world, you dream on," Yeo told reporters during inspection at a port in northern Penang state.

Yeo said the government will launch an action plan on illegal plastic importation next month that will help the different agencies coordinate enforcement and speed up the process of returning the waste.

"Our position is very firm. We just want to send back (the waste) and we just want to give a message that Malaysia is not the dumping site of the world," she added.

 

Related Stories

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, photo, containers loaded with plastic waste are placed at country beach city, Sihanoukville Port, southwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A Cambodia's committee to investigate the sources of the trash discovered packing in…
East Asia Pacific
Cambodia Rejects 1,600 Tons of Plastic Waste From US, Canada
Move is latest in growing regional effort to ban imports of recyclables and other trash from more developed nations after China stopped accepting containers filled with garbage
Default Author Profile
By Kann Vicheika
Thu, 07/18/2019 - 21:28
Kids play on piles of imported plastic waste in Mojokerto, East Java province, Indonesia, June 19, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
ASEAN Urged to Adopt Full Ban on Plastic Waste Imports
Activists say Southeast Asia has become "the world's new dumpsite" for plastic waste and needs a coordinated response to stop it
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 15:53
An Indonesian man carries used plastics to be sold to a recycling center, as he walks in front of discarded plastic bags, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec 6, 2007. Delegates from 190 nations have assembled on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Vows to Send Back Illegal Plastic Waste
Environmental groups hope to nudge their government to action
Default Author Profile
By Amanda Siddharta
Fri, 06/14/2019 - 13:42
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Malaysia Sends Back Trash, Says Won't be World's Waste Bin

Malaysia's Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin, third from left, inspects a container with plastic waste at a port in Butterworth, Jan. 20, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

China Confirms Coronavirus Transmitted by Humans

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Probe: Security Forces Likely Committed War Crimes

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, right, shakes hands with Philippine diplomat Rosario Manalo, a member of the Independent…
East Asia Pacific

China's Xi Says Coronavirus Outbreak Must Be Taken Seriously

Medical staff transport a patient to Jinyintan Hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, Jan. 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Abe: New Unit Will Defend Japan From Space Tech Threats

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Abe said Monday that Japan will…