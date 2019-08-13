Malaysian Authorities Find Body of Missing Teen

Updated: August 13, 2019 10:40 AM.

Search crews in Malaysia have found the body of a 15-year-old French-Irish girl who went missing more than a week ago.

Police in Negeri Sembilan state said the body of Nora Anne Quoirin was located about two kilometers from the Dusan resort.

The teenage girl, who has learning and physical disabilities, was reported missing a day after her family checked in at the resort, located about 70 kilometers from the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Police classified her as a missing person, but her family suspected she had been kidnapped.

More than 350 people had joined in the search for Nora, backed by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs. Police from Britain, Ireland and France also came to Malaysia to assist in the search. Nora's mother is from Ireland and her father is a Frenchman, but the family has lived in Britain for several years.

The girl's Irish-born mother announced a reward of nearly $12,000 donated by a Belfast business Monday for any information that could lead to her daughter's discovery.