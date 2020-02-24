East Asia Pacific

Malaysia’s 94-year-old PM Tenders His Resignation

By VOA News
February 24, 2020 05:36 AM
Malaysia's government looks increasingly likely to miss a promised mid-2020 leadership transfer from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim, raising fears of a succession scuffle that could split an already fragile alliance and cost it the next election.
FILE - Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamaad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Dec. 10, 2019.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation to the king Monday, his office said in a statement, but did not give further details.

Mahathir's resignation followed talks over the weekend between some members of his party and opposition groups on forming a new government to prevent the transition of power to his hand-picked successor Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir, 94, the world's oldest prime minister, and Anwar 72, joined forces in 2018 to win the election and oust the ruling alliance at that time, on the condition that Mahathir would cede power to Anwar.

It was not immediately clear what step Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah would take under the circumstances.

According to analysts, the king could decide if any political group has a parliamentary majority, otherwise the king may dissolve the parliament for snap elections.

Anwar's wife Wan Azizah Ismail is the deputy prime minister of Malaysia and would become the highest government official if Mahathir's resignation were accepted.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Coronavirus Outbreak

South Koreans Face ‘Watershed’ Moment as Coronavirus Spreads

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at the National Assembly in Seoul,…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia’s 94-year-old PM Tenders His Resignation

Malaysia's government looks increasingly likely to miss a promised mid-2020 leadership transfer from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim, raising fears of a succession scuffle that could split an already fragile alliance and cost it the next election.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Vietnam Sharply Divided on Coronavirus School Closures

Both public and private schools in Vietnam remain closed because of the coronavirus, forcing parents to lose income and stay home from work. (VOA News)
Coronavirus Outbreak

China, Southeast Asia Set Aside Mistrust to Fight Deadly Virus

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, talks with Philippines Foreign Affaires Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., left and Laos…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Says China Facing 'Big Test' With Virus, Global Impact Spreads

Security guards line up as workers in face masks dispense lunch outside of an office building in Beijing, Feb. 21, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims