East Asia Pacific

Malaysia’s King Rejects PM’s Request to Declare State of Emergency

By VOA News
October 26, 2020 04:58 AM
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, inspects an honour guard during the 62nd Merdeka Day (Independence Day) celebrations in Putrajaya.
Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, inspects an honour guard during the 62nd Merdeka Day (Independence Day) celebrations in Putrajaya, Oct. 2, 2020.

Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah has rejected Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request to declare a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The royal palace announced the decision in a statement Sunday, saying the king “is of the opinion that there is no need at the moment for His Majesty to declare an emergency in the country.”  

The statement also said the king is pleased with Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s handling of the pandemic, and called on all politicians to stop any campaigning that could seriously damage the government’s stability. 

Muhyiddin later issued a statement saying he welcomed the king’s advice and would discuss it with his cabinet.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020.

Had the king approved Muhyiddin’s request, the state of emergency would have suspended Parliament before he was scheduled to present a budget in early November.  Failure to pass the budget would be the equivalent to a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin and put pressure on him to call for a general election.   

Muhyiddin has been prime minister since February, when he was chosen by King Abdullah after then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned and his government collapsed.  Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met with the king last month and said he gave him the names of 120 members of the 222-seat parliament who are ready to defect from the prime minister’s razor-thin ruling coalition. 

But the royal palace later released a statement saying Anwar only told the king the number of lawmakers who would support his takeover bid without revealing their identities. 

Related Stories

East Asia Pacific
Malaysia’s Renewed Health Crisis Raises Economic Toll  
Resurgence of COVID-19 in Malaysia hits local businesses hard
Default Author Profile
By Dave Grunebaum
Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:08 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Middle East

Australian Anguish at Passenger Strip Searches in Qatar

Qatar Airways planes are seen parked at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, June 16, 2017.
Economy & Business

Coronavirus Pandemic Casts Pall Over Asian Markets  

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia’s King Rejects PM’s Request to Declare State of Emergency

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, inspects an honour guard during the 62nd Merdeka Day (Independence Day) celebrations in Putrajaya.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Says Chinese Warplanes Are Crossing a Median Line, But Is There a Median Line?

In this file photo taken May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.
East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Displaces Thousands, Floods Villages in Philippines

Residents on a motorcycle negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Monday,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims