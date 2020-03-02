East Asia Pacific

Malaysia's New PM Says No 'Traitor' After Turmoil

By AFP
March 02, 2020 12:06 PM
In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, the country's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for…
In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, the country's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for pictures on his first day at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 2, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Malaysia's new prime minister insisted Monday he was no "traitor" after taking power without an election and with support from a scandal-tainted party, following political heavyweight Mahathir Mohamad's shock resignation.

“I know there are those who are angry with me - I am not a traitor," Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address - his first extensive comments since being inaugurated Sunday.

"I have a clear conscience. (I am here) to save the country from being battered by continued political uncertainty."

Malaysia was plunged into turmoil after Mahathir's reformist "Pact of Hope" alliance, which stormed to a historic poll victory two years ago, collapsed and the 94-year-old resigned as premier.

Mahathir then sought to come back as prime minister but lost out to low-profile, former interior minister Muhyiddin, who has backing from a coalition dominated by the multi-racial country's ethnic Malay Muslim majority.

He was named to the job by the king, who appoints the Southeast Asian nation's premier after deciding who has most support from MPs.

But there has been widespread anger that the democratically elected government was ejected, while Mahathir insists he had enough backing to be premier and has accused Muhyiddin of betrayal.

- 'For all Malaysians' -

Muhyiddin defended his legitimacy as premier, saying he had secured majority support from MPs.

He also said he would "prioritize having a clean, corruption-free and efficient administration".

One of Muhyiddin's coalition partners is the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the lynchpin of a graft-riddled coalition ejected from power in 2018 after six decades.

It is the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, who is accused of plundering state fund 1MDB. He and other senior UMNO figures are on trial for corruption but there are concerns the cases could be halted now the party is back in power.

Muhyiddin is considered a Malay nationalist, and there are fears his government could push policies that worsen already tense relations between Muslims and the country's ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

But he insisted: "I am a prime minister for all Malaysians.”

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
South & Central Asia
Malaysia Swears in New Prime Minister as Mahathir Loses Out
Malaysia's king chooses Muhyiddin Yassin and former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s power play winds up sidelining him
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/01/2020 - 00:02
People pass posters of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and politician Anwar Ibrahim, who was granted a royal pardon,…
South & Central Asia
Malaysian Turmoil Takes Twist: Mahathir, Anwar Allies Again
Less than a week after he resigned as prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad has secured the support he needs to return
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 01:45
Malaysia's government looks increasingly likely to miss a promised mid-2020 leadership transfer from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim, raising fears of a succession scuffle that could split an already fragile alliance and cost it the next election.
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia’s 94-year-old PM Tenders His Resignation
The king has to decide whether a political group has the parliamentary majority or to call snap election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 05:36
FILE PHOTO: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrives to visit jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is…
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia's Mahathir, Anwar in New Showdown Amid Turmoil
The struggle between Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, who formed a surprise pact to win a 2018 election, has shaped Malaysian politics for more than two decades and is at the root of the latest crisis
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 08:19
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Malaysia's New PM Says No 'Traitor' After Turmoil

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, the country's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for…
East Asia Pacific

Officials say Ex-Guard Releases Hostages, Leaves Manila Mall

Police take hostage taker Archie Paray into custody as he speaks to media shortly after releasing all his hostages at the V…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Fuels Dread and Angst Even as China Sees Signs of Hope

A thermal camera monitor shows the body temperature of people at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, March 2, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

World Shares Bounce Back After Bloodletting on Wall Street

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan and other countries' index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, March…
Economy & Business

OECD Darkens World Economic Outlook, While EU Raises Coronavirus Risk to High

TOPSHOT - A man wearing a protective mask shops in the market of Crepy-in-Valois on March 1, 2020, before its evacuation…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims