Manila: 8 Dead in Medevac Plane Explosion 

A medical evacuation plane headed from the Philippines to Japan burst into flames Sunday at the end of the runway in Manila, killing all eight people aboard, officials said.

"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," that involved a Lion Air flight the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement.

The plane was carrying a patient along with a companion and medical staff to Haneda, Japan.

“8 passengers consisting of a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, one patient and its companion were on board,” Senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross Richard Gordon wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear whether the patient was suffering from the novel coronavirus.

Video from the scene shows a huge plume of smoke rising from the end of the runway.