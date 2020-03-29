East Asia Pacific

Manila: 8 Dead in Medevac Plane Explosion 

March 29, 2020 12:44 PM
Rescuers stand next to the wreckage of a Westwind aircraft after it caught on fire during takeoff at Manila international…
Rescuers stand next to the wreckage of a Westwind aircraft after it caught on fire during takeoff at Manila international airport in Manila on March 29, 2020.

A medical evacuation plane headed from the Philippines to Japan burst into flames Sunday at the end of the runway in Manila, killing all eight people aboard, officials said. 

"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," that involved a Lion Air flight the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement. 

The plane was carrying a patient along with a companion and medical staff to Haneda, Japan. 

“8 passengers consisting of a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, one patient and its companion were on board,” Senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross Richard Gordon wrote on Twitter. 

It was not immediately clear whether the patient was suffering from the novel coronavirus. 

Video from the scene shows a huge plume of smoke rising from the end of the runway. 

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thailand Faces Record Drought 

A family prays near the ruins of a headless Buddha statue, which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi,…
East Asia Pacific

Manila: 8 Dead in Medevac Plane Explosion 

Rescuers stand next to the wreckage of a Westwind aircraft after it caught on fire during takeoff at Manila international…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts Doubt Low Coronavirus Counts of Some Southeast Asian Countries

Members of Yangon City and Development Committee spray disinfectant along a sidewalk in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Tolls Increase Across the Globe 

Spanish Royal guard soldiers disinfect a hospital to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Wuhan Resumes Train Service Following Lockdown

Playground is seen temporary closed, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 29,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims